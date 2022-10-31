Proclamation signing

Fort Wainwright’s Col. Nate Surrey and Command Sgt. Major Ruben Murillo Jr. sign a proclamation Oct. 3 declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Courtesy Eve Baker

Alaska is considered one of the most dangerous states for women, with 48% of reporting intimate partner violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and as the month ends, agencies in the Interior are raising awareness about the issue — not just this month, but all year as well.

