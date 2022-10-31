Alaska is considered one of the most dangerous states for women, with 48% of reporting intimate partner violence.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and as the month ends, agencies in the Interior are raising awareness about the issue — not just this month, but all year as well.
While child abuse, sexual abuse and assault, stalking, and parental abuse are all forms of domestic violence, this article mainly focuses on intimate partner violence.
Statewide statistics
In a report that studied national homicide data, the Violence Policy Center found that Alaska had the highest homicide rate in the United States for female victims killed by male offenders in single victim/single offender incidents for the seventh year in a row.
In 2017, the Alaska rate for female victims killed by male offenders was three times higher than the national average, and the 2020 rate of rape reported to law enforcement was four times higher than the U.S. rate.
“Prioritizing increasing the resources available to help women who are in abusive situations is the No. 1 policy priority,” said Kristen Rand, government affairs director for the Violence Policy Center.
The Alaska Victimization Survey (AVS) published by the Justice Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage asked 2,100 Alaska women about their experiences with intimate partner violence and sexual violence. The survey found that 48% of women experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime. About 7% of women experienced intimate partner violence in the past year. The AVS also found that women under 40 years old were more than twice as likely as those 40 years old and older to experience threats or acts of intimate partner violence.
The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey asks 2,500 adults in Alaska every third year, “in your lifetime, has an intimate partner ever hit, slapped, punched, shoved, kicked, choked, hurt, or threatened you?” In 2020, about 20% of those Alaskans answered yes.
Despite the high rate of intimate partner violence in Alaska, the Alaska Court System found that in 2020 the number of civil protective orders filed for domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault are decreasing.
What is domestic violence?
Julia Brischler, a victim advocate at the Fort Wainwright Family Advocacy Program, defined domestic violence as the use or threat of force.
Jessica Stossel, executive director of the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living (IACNVL), elaborated and said domestic violence is power and control over another person. It doesn’t have to be physical, she said, it could be financial, emotional, sexual, economic or psychological.
Both Brischler and Stossel busted the myth that only females are victims of domestic violence. Although it statistically mainly affects women, “Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate between gender, race, rank, socio-economic status. It can happen at any time,” Brischler said.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) is focused on awareness, prevention and connecting survivors to resources, Brischler said.
Prevention includes talking about domestic violence, addressing generational traumas and healthy relationship classes, she said. The classes work on couples communication, anger management and reducing stress.
Making a lasting change starts with education and awareness, Sen. Lisa Murkowski told the News-Miner.
“That’s why each year I help introduce a resolution recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. I want survivors to know that their voices make a difference, and National Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an important platform for victims to share their stories,” she said. “We have a responsibility to not only support those who have been impacted, but to ensure future generations are free from the trauma of domestic violence. It is not an easy topic to talk about, but together we will continue to support survivors in their paths to healing.
“Domestic violence is a deeply pervasive issue which continues to plague communities across the U.S., particularly in Alaska. We’ve made significant strides over the years, but unfortunately domestic violence continues to affect individuals, families, and entire communities, with ripple effects that can last for generations.”
Violence Against Women Act
Enacted in 1994 and revamped in 2022, the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) supports responses to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.
The VAWA makes it difficult for convicted abusers or individuals under restraining orders for domestic violence to own firearms, something some Second Amendment advocates take exception to, Rand said. Previously, the law limited firearm ownership to only spouses and cohabitants convicted of abuse, but it now applies to people who have been convicted of violence in dating relationships. The mechanism to remove firearms from convicted abusers remains at the state level, Rand said.
Bree’s Law
In 2014, Breanna “Bree” Moore was murdered by her boyfriend. Her parents, Butch and Cindy Moore, advocated for The Alaska Safe Children’s Act, also know as Bree’s Law, in 2015 to reduce teen dating violence through prevention and education in Alaska schools. Sens. Murkowski and Dan Sullivan introduced Bree’s Law in 2021 to provide funding to reduce and prevent teen dating violence.
“The murder of Bree Moore was more than an isolated tragedy. It was yet another sad moment for Alaska, in an ongoing domestic violence epidemic that permeates Alaskan culture and tears away at the fibers that bind families and communities,” Murkowski stated in Bree’s Law.
Combined forces
The Not Invisible Act Commission — composed of law enforcement, tribal leaders, federal partners, service providers, family members of missing and murdered individuals, and survivors — makes recommendations to the departments of the Interior and Justice to advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons cases, develop legislative changes to provide federal resources, coordinate resources and increase information sharing. The Not Invisible Act tries to understand what is driving violence in that particular community, Kristen Rand said.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their community, but a lack of urgency, transparency and coordination have hampered our country’s efforts to combat violence against American Indians and Alaska Natives,” Deb Haaland, Secretary of the Interior, said. “As we work with the Department of Justice to prioritize the missing and murdered Indigenous people’s crisis, the Not Invisible Act Commission will help address the underlying roots of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis by ensuring the voices of those impacted by violence against Native people are included in our quest to implement solutions.”
A trooper’s perspective
Former Alaska State Trooper Lantz Dahlke worked as a violent assault investigator for three years following a lengthy career as a major crimes investigator for the Department of Public Safety. Dahlke investigates for felony assaults — including homicide, strangulation, and sexual assault — in order to ensure cases are prosecuted to the best of the state’s ability.
“I have a passion for working criminal investigations,” Dahlke said, adding that legal system has made “leaps and bounds” since he became a trooper in 1986.
Dahlke said he reaches out to victims and offers to help them, even giving them rides to the hospital to get a forensic exam done. Dahlke said he always recommends getting a forensic exam done, especially since they are funded by the state so victims don’t have to worry about paying an additional bill. Forensic exams corroborate the victim’s story and checks the severity of their injuries, according to Dahlke.
Contributing factors
“The majority of [domestic violence incidents] are emotionally driven,” Dahlke said, noting that psychological abuse, such as berating and belittling, usually starts before physical abuse. Domestic violence follows a cycle of violence and starts with a honeymoon period in which intimate partners are getting along.
“Then something happens, anger builds up, you have the violence where the emotions all come out,” Dahlke said. The abuser apologizes and the cycle returns to the honeymoon phase until the violence, begins again and starts to escalate.
”It’s hard for people to break that cycle,” Dahlke said. “When you get other people involved they look at it from a different perspective and help the victim realize this is a bad situation and has been slowly escalating.” Dahlke said outside help, like counseling, needs to be introduced when an intimate partner doesn’t have the ability to work out the conflict between themselves. They fall into a rut and don’t realize it doesn’t have to be this way.”
Another contributing factor to domestic abuse is alcohol and drugs, Dahlke said. “People act differently when they’re under the influence,” he said. “They’re more inclined to do something they might not do when they are sober.”
Alaska does have its challenges when it comes to domestic violence.
“Isolation is always a factor,” Rand, the government affairs director for the Violence Policy Center, said, adding that isolation can be due to geography or to the abuser’s attempts to isolate the victim from family and friends.
She speculated that the isolation of rural Alaska communities may impact the rates of domestic violence due to a lack of access to services, whether it’s law enforcement, shelters, or prevention resources.
Alaska winters can also be isolating, according to Stossel.
“I’m never going to make an excuse for domestic violence, but between the darkness and the hardship of living up here, it’s a rough place to live on a good day,” Stossel said.
Local resources
A lot of people don’t realize they need help, Dahlke said.
Even if a survivor does realize they need help, sometimes they stay in an abusive relationship because of financial dependency, feeling like they have nowhere else to go, fear of the batterer, alcohol or drug dependency, or other reasons. “It’s a cycle, and it’s not as simple as what people think,” Stossel said.
The Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living (IACNVL) aims for a violence free community. They provide free confidential help, as well as an emergency shelter for women in children in need of safety, advocacy and support, and legal advocacy. Stossel said victims don’t have to be staying at the shelter to receive their help. For their sexual assault program, the IACNVL coordinates a team of law enforcement, an advocate, and a forensic nurse to team up and help the victim.
The Family Advocacy Program (FAP) at Fort Wainwright is for military connected individuals and families. They have a clinical team as well victim advocates. Brischler, a victim advocate, aims for their presence to be approachable, helpful, and educating, she said. “Everyone deserves to be in healthy, safe relationships.”
There may not be enough counselors in Fairbanks, but everyone has access to resources and support through the Internet, Dahlke said.
If you are seeking help, call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. The local 24/7 confidential hotline for the IAC is 907-452-2293