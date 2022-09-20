An aircraft made an emergency landing on Badger Road at the intersection of Lakloey Drive on Monday evening, according to Alaska State Troopers.
The plane apparently lost power and the engine stopped, a trooper report reads. Pilot Malcolm Martin was unharmed.
The incident was originally reported as an in-flight emergency that necessitated a landing on the Richardson Highway.
“Troopers located the plane after it had made an emergency landing at the intersection of Badger Road and Lakloey Drive,” the trooper report reads.
Authorities were notified about the troubled aircraft by the U.S Army Air Traffic Control unit located at Fort Wainwright.
The plane sustained no damage and was cleared for takeoff after an inspection by an aircraft mechanic, according to the trooper report.
Authorities closed a portion of Badger Road shortly before 8 p.m. so Martin could depart with the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident.
Update: This story has been updated to correct that a power loss forced the emergency landing, not a fuel problem.
