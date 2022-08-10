The state fall Fortymile caribou herd hunt is slated to open today. The bad news for hunters is that the harvest might require some extra work this year.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game reported Monday that the majority of the herd has migrated from easily accessible areas — such as the road and trail systems in Zones 1 and 3 — and is in roadless portions of Zone 2.
Due to the relative inaccessibility of the animals, the department predicts a lethargic start to the season. “Harvest is expected to be slow during the first days of the season,” an ADF&G statement reads.
A slower start may extend the Fortymile hunt, which has a much lower quota than past years. Taking a conservative approach to this year’s hunt, the department set the quota at 900 bulls for the fall Fortymile caribou hunt, RC 860.
Based on information gained from an aerial survey conducted earlier this summer, ADF&G set the annual harvest quota at 1,200 bulls. This yearly total will be divided into 900 caribou during the fall hunt and 300 in the winter hunt. This is much lower than the 4,500 caribou quota during the 2021 fall hunt alone.
The quota for Zones 1 and 4 combined (the Steese Highway area) will be 420 caribou. For Zone 2, the quota is 200 animals, and 280 for Zone 3, the Taylor Highway area.
The Fortymile caribou herd’s range is between the White Mountains to the west to Dawson City in Yukon Territory in the east.
Since the bag limit is bulls only, successful hunters are required to leave evidence of sex on the hindquarters. The season will run through Sept. 30 or until the quota is met.
The department will reevaluate the winter season and bag limit following the fall season.
RC860 permits can be obtained online at hunt.alaska.gov. More information about the season and the status of the herd can be found by calling the Fortymile caribou hotline at 907-267-2310.
