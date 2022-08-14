A fun energy buzzed about Pioneer Park Saturday as residents young and old bounced about, playing games, enjoying live music and enjoying some of the activities put in place by the park’s various vendors.
In many ways, it resembled a block party, with everyone rolling out something different for the neighborhood as part of Saturday’s Fairbanks Day event.
At Cabin No. in the park’s Gold Rush Town, Charms by CJ hosted a “bubble bee garden party” featuring bubble wands and music as a way to celebrate 14 years operating in Pioneer Park. Several children wore bumble bee antennas, music sounded and employees emceed encouragement.
“This is the first time we’re doing this event,” said owner Jessica Curik. “This is just my way of thanking all my customers.”
She selected the bubble theme “because I love bubbles.”
She said the vibe she observed throughout the park had a positive energy.
“It’s overwhelming for me right now because it seems like it’s busier than the Fourth of July,” Curik said.
She adds it reflects the spirit of Pioneer Park, which she called “my happy place” and a location “where families can come and feel safe.”
Lee Williams, riverside superintendent for Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation, said Fairbanks day is a recurring event designed by a past park manager to fill in a gap in the season between traditional events.
“Fairbanks Day is meant to celebrate us: the citizens and residents of Fairbanks, the merchants and the hardworking folks that help run the park.”
Williams said Fairbanks Day has been recurring for a decade, but not always annual; some years slide by, and others it’s scheduled.
“We envisioned it as a community block party where every vendor and merchant is featured, and with the opportunity for people to come out to set up booths and share information,” Williams said.
Souvlaki Fairbanks selected Saturday as its day to celebrate 50 summers of operation in Pioneer Park. As part of its block party spirit, it set up music in its own corner, along with sidewalk chalk art activities, a Greek-themed photo booth and added some limited special items to its menu.
“How many businesses can say that they’ve been open 50 years,” said Souvlaki owner Nancy Williams. “The last 50 years have been really fun.”
Williams started the business with her late husband in 1972 after a trip to Greece.
“I think the block party theme is brilliant,” she said. “They’ve done an incredible job out here and everyone seems to be having a good time.”
