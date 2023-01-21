A 33-year-old North Pole man is accused of pulling out a semi-automatic pistol and emptying two magazines on two men after they ordered him to turn over his pills and cigarettes.
Daniel Serkov also reportedly shot their dog.
The victims are 44-year-old Andrey Dorozhin and 35-year-old Dmitriy Sergiyenko, both of Delta Junction, where Serkov recently moved to live in a Russian rehabilitation center for chronic drug addiction.
Serkov told authorities that the men were being aggressive, the dog was vicious and that he felt the need to protect himself. He is being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of first-degree murder — two counts — tampering with evidence and criminal mischief.
Fairbanks Magistrate Spencer Ruppert set bail at $2 million on Saturday. First-degree murder is punishable by up to 99 years in prison.
“This fact pattern reads to me like a person who has an anger problem,” Ruppert said. “I have to protect the public.”
Alaska State Troopers learned of the double homicide shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday after the men were found dead, according to a complaint signed by trooper Investigator Al Bell.
Serkov walked into the Fairbanks Police Department 15 minutes later to report himself for violating the conditions of release from a prior conviction by possessing a firearm.
While at the Fairbanks department, Serkov received a phone call “notifying him it was known he shot and killed the two men,” according to the complaint.
After Fairbanks police brought Serkov to troopers for questioning, he told investigators “in America, you can protect yourself if someone is trying to take your pills.”
He said the two men approached him in an aggressive manner and cornered him. He froze and then became extremely angry.
He thought they would grab a knife that was sitting on a nearby table, stab him and take his pills. Serkov told authorities the men threatened to stab him, speaking in Russian as they pointed at the knife, although the knife was never picked up.
The Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun was in Serkov’s back pocket, according to the complaint.
Serkov pulled it out and shot both men in the chest, according to troopers. One man fell; the other tried to run. Serkov “started spraying bullets towards both of them,” the complaint reads.
He emptied one magazine, reloaded and continued shooting at the men before walking outside and shooting the dog.
“Serkov told investigators the dog was vicious, and he previously told the men if the dog caused him problems, he would kill it,” the complaint reads.
Serkov told investigators that after he shot the men, he grabbed the knife from the table to stab them but then stopped because “he came to terms and realized what he had done,” the complaint reads.
That’s when he picked up the spent rounds, put them in his pocket and drove to Fairbanks.
Serkov told authorities he went to the South Cushman Shooting Range, shot some rounds, went to Costco and swapped his coat — with the spent casings inside — with a stranger who reportedly paid him $45.
He then drove to a gun store, complained about the performance of his handgun and the gun store employee reportedly cleaned it.
After that, he drove to the police department and attempted to turn in the weapon to authorities. He hoped Fairbanks police would take custody of the gun, which he thought would prevent trooper investigators from locating it, as a violation of his probation in connection with a 2021 domestic violence incident.
“Serkov told authorities his intent for going to FPD was the hope that they would confiscate his firearm due to a violation and law enforcement would already have the murder weapon; however, unbeknownst to them they would still be looking for it,” the complaint reads.
The incident happened at 2775 Tanana Loop Extension in Delta Junction, which is listed on Google as the New Hope Community Church. The phone is disconnected.
Serkov’s 2021 domestic violence conviction is based on an accusation of threatening his father with a three-inch spike, according to authorities.
