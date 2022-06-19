Yes, Noodle Soup! is a Thai restaurant that just opened in the restaurant space that The Diner had occupied on Illinois Street.
The Diner had served up an old-fashioned-style menu of Americana. Yes, Noodle Soup! offers American diners a traditional Thai staple: noodle soup.
The family-owned restaurant has just about everything that customers want — fresh ingredients, delightful presentations and proprietors eager to satisfy diners. Now all Tata Jongharn and his wife, Hui, need are customers.
“People in Fairbanks don’t know about us yet,” Jongharn said on a recent weekday evening, when only two booths were occupied with single diners. “Sales have not been good. With inflation and the price of meat — chicken, beef and pork — things are a challenge.”
Jongharn, who is from Thailand, knows the restaurant business well, and he has been a cook for most of his adult life.
He grew up watching both of his parents work as chefs at restaurants in Fairbanks and beyond Alaska. His grandmother also is a professional cook, who offers her homemade burgers, American style, at Yes, Noodle Soup!
Since Yes, Noodle Soup! opened in early April, Jongharn said that he has not seen many customers for his homemade Thai noodle soups, which are a basic comfort food in his home country.
In Fairbanks, a city that relishes burger places and pizza joints, is there an appetite for hot noodle soups during an unusually warm Alaska summer?
In this new era of food delivery, traveling with bowls of takeout soup poses a challenge, even when they are in styrofoam containers with lids.
Yes, Noodle Soup! indeed has oodles of noodle dishes, all with fresh vegetables, in homemade broth. Everything is made to order. The soups come with a choice of chicken, pork, or beef.
The restaurant also offers popular Thai standards, such as Drunken Noodle and several variations of vegetable stir fry. But the focus is on traditional Thai soups — guay tiew — made with rice noodles, green onions and bean sprouts in a garlic broth.
There also is guay tiew tom yum, a spicy and sour variation with chili paste, tomatoes and lemon grass. And guay tiew thom-kha is a popular alternative in coconut broth flavored with lemongrass, lime leaves and mushrooms.
With business starting out slow, Jongharn is hoping the couple can build enough of a regular customer base to continue into the cooler months, when people may have more of a hankering for hot, healthy soups.
Jongharn said he and his wife were inspired to open a restaurant when they noticed that Fairbanks did not have a noodle soup restaurant like they see in Thailand.
Starting a small business
With their restaurant less than three months old, Jongharn and his wife are quickly learning the hard lessons of starting a small business.
Even in a strong economy, 20% of startups fail in the first year, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Half fail within five years.
Yes, Noodle Soup! has other challenges. The restaurant is in a location away from the retail hub of downtown shops and restaurants.
At 244 Illinois St., the building is flanked by a vacant lot on one side and a convenience store plaza on the other. It is not easy to pull into the small parking lot, and there is no foot traffic in the area.
Jongharn is hopeful for now that Yes! Noodle Soup will develop a fan base that will see his restaurant as a destination.
He also is practical and continues in his day job as a restaurant manager at an established Thai restaurant in Fairbanks, where he has worked for 10 years.
At Yes! Noodle Soup, his mother has been offering burgers for customers who want American fare. But she recently injured her knee and has not recovered enough to return to the restaurant just when they need her most.
Jongharn said that even with a small number of customers, he gets a strong sense of satisfaction when he sees people savor his soups, which are served in over-sized bowls.
One bowl of soup, which starts at $14.95, is a meal unto itself. When people put down their spoons and lift the bowls to their mouths, Jongharn knows that they are enjoying the meals as much as he likes to prepare them.
“I am happy when I see that my customers are pleased and like the food,” Jongharn said. “When they eat and they’re happy, I know that I have done my job.”