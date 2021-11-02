Borough Mayor Bryce Ward has starred in “Bubba the Elf Visits the Borough!” and “The Council of the Token,” highly-produced video skits using humor to highlight services provided by the borough. Now the mayor has a podcast and a new mandate to share the history and culture of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The first episode of The Alaskaland Podcast came out on July 26, followed by four more 20-to-25-minute episodes with Ward in the interviewer’s seat.
Episode one, “The Story of Pioneer Park,” features Donnie Hayes, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, who shared facts about the origins of the 44-acre park along the Chena River. Other episodes have focused on the Tanana Valley Railroad, Judge James Wickersham and behavioral health services.
The mayor plans to release a new episode every couple of weeks. The Alaskaland Podcast can be found on the borough website at www.fnsb.gov/953/The-Alaskaland-Podcast.
“The goal for the podcast is to keep things light. I do not plan on talking politics or using it to push ideas or concepts,” Ward wrote in an emailed answer to questions. “The best episodes are when I say the least and we get to hear from our community. I feel like we have other avenues for the more hard-hitting topics.”
An unoccupied building, Cabin 13 at Pioneer Park, has been transformed into a recording studio using surplussed furniture, including chairs from the Noel Wien Public Library. The name of the podcast, Alaskaland, is also recycled. Pioneer Park was known as Alaskaland until 2001.
“We did not purchase any additional recording equipment to do the podcast — all things we already had,” Ward wrote.
One of the mayor’s two special assistants, Jacob Lincoln, has a background in media content producing. In addition to the audio recording, episodes are video recorded and can be seen via YouTube.
Future podcast episodes will be about the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, the military bases, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, mining, downtown, nonprofit organizations and cultural diversity to name a few topics.
“Often one of our guest gives us a suggestions for another episode,” Ward wrote. “We have several episodes we would still like to do in Pioneer Park. We are working with the Friends of the SS Nenana to do an episode on the vessel and talk about the restoration. We also want to do more with the Pioneer Museum. We are hoping to get something in with North Pole during the holiday season.”
The podcasts begin with “The Fairbanks North Star Borough Song,” written by Ravonna Martin and performed by the Fairbanks Choral Society and Children’s Choir for the 25th anniversary celebration of the borough.
“We actually were able to reach out to Ravonna Martin ... and get permission to use,” Ward wrote. “I absolutely love the song because I feel like it captures the essence of who we are as a community and hope the podcast can help share that essence with our community in a new way.”
The mayor continually looks for ways to showcase the borough and connect with people, he said. He has formerly hosted open houses, called “Muffins with the Mayor,” where people could drop by and share their thoughts and concerns.
“We have done several different things to engage with the public since I have been in office,” Ward wrote. “We have been unable to do the muffins with the mayor since the pandemic, but I am very interested in doing them again when our (Covid-19) numbers come down in the community. Doing a podcast on our community is one way we thought we could showcase our history and talk about those things that make us Fairbanks.”
Ward is a fan of podcasts and said he listens to a podcast on leadership along with Mike Rowe’s The Way I Heard It and the StarTalk Podcast by Neil deGrasse Tyson.
“One of the goals for this podcast is to highlight the people and history that has made us who we are,” Ward wrote. “The tagline for the podcast is ‘past, present and future’ and we hope to capture those aspects in the episodes we do. It is important for us to know our history and how it has influenced our community. My hope is that we can peak people’s interest with our short episodes and encourage them to dig deeper and become more involved.”