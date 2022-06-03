The Alaska Railroad Corp. won a $3.1 million federal grant toward a new railroad bridge on the route between Fairbanks and Nenana.
Construction is anticipated to begin late this year. Operations will go on as normal with a “shoo-fly,” or a temporary bridge, said Brian Lindamood, vice president and chief engineer with the Alaska Railroad Corp. The new bridge would go into operation in 2024.
“The new structure will feature a foundation and bridge design that accounts for the changing Arctic climate and allows unrestricted access for industry-standard 286,000-pound freight cars,” reads a U.S. Department of Transportation announcement on Thursday.
The bridge being replaced is located about 10 miles north of Nenana, or 45 miles southwest of Fairbanks, where it crosses Little Goldstream Creek.
“The project will replace the aging structure with a new 75-foot single-span deck-plate girder bridge,” reads a project description by the Alaska Railroad Corp.
It’s one of two railroad projects planned in the Interior next year.
Lindamood said they are also planning to work on a railroad bridge crossing the Noyes Slough in Fairbanks.
“That bridge turns 100 years old next year,” Lindamood said. “We’ve got a bunch of work to hopefully make it last a lot longer.”
The railroad bridge near Nenana is one of 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia receiving more than $368 million from the the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program.
The $6.2 million project qualified as a rural investment.
“This round of CRISI grants—one of the largest ever—is a major step forward for FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) and the Biden Administration’s efforts to revitalize and rebuild the country’s infrastructure,” FRA Administrator Amit Bose said in a prepared statement.
By statute, a minimum of 25% of the funding must go to rural projects, and this year’s grants doubled the required investment in rural communities, according to the U.S. DOT announcement.