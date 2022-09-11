A drive out to where the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project begins can be a bit bumpy.
Once past the Nenana-Totchaket bridge and the Nenana River west of the city of Nenana, the next six miles become mostly gravel and dirt road separated by three narrow bridges left over from an exploratory gas project. The road is passable by most vehicles during good weather.
It’s a scenic drive, full of streams and sloughs, fields and autumn-leafed trees, though not a drive made in winter conditions unless with a four-wheel drive vehicle.
The burn scar from a 2009 fire still remains very noticeable, but a lot of growth has returned. About 140,000 acres have been designated by the Alaska Division of Agriculture for farming and ranching use over the next few decades, starting with an initial 2,000-acre land sale.
But it’s still rugged terrain that will require some work to clear — something agriculture division officials note won’t happen overnight.
‘A showcase
for the world’
Erik “Moe” Johnson, a state natural resource specialist who’s spent the last decade on the project, said the state identified three areas in the 1970s for agriculture development. Delta Junction and Point MacKenzie moved along, but a lack of access prevented the Nenana-Totchaket from being developed.
From a hill overlooking a segment of the project parcels, trees and brush still cover most of the land, Totchaket Road and a few side roads winding through it. Johnson said it will take time to develop and turn the entire project into something that will help provide food security for the state.
“I think it’s important to have a third agricultural option,” Johnson said. “It is important to have something here to take advantage of a different climate — if you have a wet season in Delta Junction or Mat-su, it might be dry here.”
Johnson added there’s a third reason for developing the project land: opportunities.
“The existing lands we have in Delta Junction and the Mat-su are in private hands,” Johnson said. “We’re slowly building this, so a younger farmer doesn’t have to necessarily put all his capital into a huge project.”
Then there’s sustainability and a tilt away from traditional techniques used in the Lower 48.
“This is an opportunity to be a showcase for the world of how to do things with sustainability in mind,” Johnson said.
Advocating sustainable efforts will be a key goal, Johnson said, including partnerships with the Division of Agriculture and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension.
“The less money our farmers are spending on lime and fertilizer to modify the soils to their needs, the better,” he said. “But they’ve got to think outside the box and suit your crops to what the soil supports … otherwise, if you try to change nature, it takes decades and gets very expensive.”
Practices such as no-till planting and cover crops (crops and plants that control soil erosion, soil fertility, soil quality, water, weeds, pests, diseases, biodiversity and wildlife) come to mind.
“Rotating your crops around, not putting all your eggs in one basket … I think that’s how you get to be successful,” Johnson said.
Access turns project into reality
It wasn’t until completion of the Nenana-Totchaket bridge in 2020 that it took a step into reality.
“The Nenana Native Association received funding from the federal government to help complete the bridge so they could access their ancestral lands, which are adjacent to the ag project,” Johnson said.
The USDA pivoted some of its Natural Resources Conservation Service staff to conduct initial soil samples to update a decade-old data, including a six-inch lidar scans for contour and drainage patterns. NRCS is conducting another round of soil samples, including a mid-September check on several areas of previously frozen ground from a prolonged winter.
“There’s going to check to see if the frost was seasonal or permafrost,” Johnson said. “They don’t think it’s permafrost, but we’re going to let science guide us.”
The Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project saw a huge push under Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration in the past few years as a way to address food security and rely less on importing food from the Lower 48.
“The Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project brings to Alaska the hope of additional food security from its own soil,” said Dunleavy in a prepared statement provided by the Department of Natural Resources. “This project is unique, as it is being planned using new science to optimize sustainable production of food, fiber, and fuel, while keeping Alaska’s land and water healthy and our soils productive. The project will continue to grow for generations and become a vital key to our agricultural industry and the State’s economy.”
The state opened a sealed bid on 27 lots in June; it closes Oct. 4, and the bids will be unsealed Oct. 19. The lots range from 21 acres to 319 acres in size on the north side of Totchaket Road.
The 2,000 acres being sold are part of a larger 30,000 acres that will eventually be surveyed and placed out to bid the next several years. Currently the 2,000 acres are the only ones surveyed and the boundary lines brushed and defined.
Tim Shilling, a natural resources manager with the Division of Mining, Land and Water, said the Department of Natural Resources determined the overall first phase would incorporate parcel sizes no larger than 620 acres.
“In the coming years, based on what we hear from how people are developing the land, all that data is going to inform the next phase of development,” Schilling said. That could be “as early as 2024 for the next offering.”
Developing the project also means infrastructure. The Alaska Department of Transportation plans to start a $15 million to $20 million Totchaket Road improvement project next year, including expanding the three narrow bridges leading to the ag project.
Electricity will be another issue, but something Schilling said the state will be addressing.
“We’ve already started talking with GVEA about extending that,” he said. “But it’s easier to put the power in once the roads have been developed — once the road is completed through this area, then we can follow along after with the electricity.”
Going slow
There are concerns that history patterns might emulate farming projects in Delta Junction when the state began selling land there decades ago.
“Those 160,000 acres were offered over a period of four or five years, you had to be there at the time to make the bids and get into those areas,” Johnson said. “People felt the urgency to bid high, get a parcel because there wouldn’t be another opportunity.”
Another constraint was the lack of available labor “because everyone was trying to hire farm hands and buying the same tractor.”
“Equipment in Alaska is limited and it’s expensive to get new stuff up here, so there was some stumbling,” Johnson said. “I don’t think it was a failure, it just took time to settle out a bit.”
“We’re doing it in phases and slowly releasing the 140,000 acres instead of pushing it out at once,” Johnson said.
The decision, he added, went through several rounds of review and public input.
Rachel Longacre, the mining division’s land conveyance section chief, said state law requires a multistep process when the state divests itself of public land.
“It’s very much a balance,” Longacre said. “The land ultimately belongs to the Alaska people and we take their input very seriously. ”
Conversations were held with the public in Fairbanks and Nenana, and coordination with the City of Nenana, the Nenana Native Association and the Toghotthele Corporation.
Sealed bid process
Shilling said Alaska’s sealed bid process prohibits a “local preference” option and no residency requirement exists. People can bid on multiple parcels, but the decision is ultimately based on who bids the highest. The state conducts its own 20-year financing options.
But there’s a caveat: the state farm conservation plan “which basically determines how they are going to develop that parcel.”
The land itself has a covenant limiting use to agriculture.
At a top down level, a purchase contract requires the new owner to clear 25% of the land for agriculture use within five years.
“It will vary quite a bit parcel to parcel,” Shilling said. “They’d have to remove the stumps and trees, or tilling it for row crops, or it could be improved pasture lands where they are fencing it.”
Conservation plans are reviewed by the local soil and water conservation districts and ultimately approved by the state.
Johnson emphasized a point for potential bidders to visit the project themselves, review the land. He added it’s another reason for the Oct. 4 deadline — people have a longer window to visit and decide whether to make an investment.
Johnson said a benefit of buying the smaller acres is that they can develop with lower costs.
“If they clear it and go beyond the minimum clearing requirements, then 10 or 15 years later when we start offering 40 or 50 acres behind it, the owners get a preference at auction to meet the bid for that adjacent lot,” Johnson said.