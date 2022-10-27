Defense attorney James Corrigan said Tanya Zuniga killed her husband, and Fairbanks police mistakenly focused its investigation on her son after she pointed a finger at him.
Corrigan said Joseph Vance Arabie did not kill Carlos Zuniga on May 4, 2017, in the family living room during an argument from which he then fled. He spoke during closing remarks at Arabie’s trial in Fairbanks Superior Court on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old faces the prospect of decades in prison if a jury convicts him of felony murder and weapons misconduct. Jury deliberations started around noon.
Prosecutor Elizabeth Crail said the man seen rushing from the Bunnell Street apartment building that night after shots were fired was indeed Joseph Arabie, whose identification card, backpack and job application were left behind in the apartment.
“Where’d the gun go?” she said. “The gun was taken away by the one person who ran out.”
Tanya Zuniga told authorities, and later a grand jury, that she saw her son make an ugly face and shoot her husband, who was 47 and supported her with a job at Walmart. She has since recanted, saying she was drunk, not in the room and doesn’t remember.
“She didn’t want to testify against her son. That was patently obvious,” Crail said. “We all know a mother who loves her son is not going to say he committed a murder when he didn’t. If she wanted to make it up, she would have blamed a random person … She obviously doesn’t want her son to be in trouble.”
The defense attorney criticized the investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department, saying a vodka bottle should have been swabbed. The only evidence suggesting that Arabie was at the apartment that night is that he has black hair, the same hair color as the man seen fleeing the scene, Corrigan said.
Too many people trampled around the apartment, moving things, tainting the crime scene, he added.
Zuniga was killed during a busy time at the police department, which opened multiple homicide cases that month.
“They skimped,” Corrigan said. “They locked in on one person and only one person early.”
