Animal rescues by PAWS of Nome have quadrupled since 2018, creating a need for more fosters across the state.
People for Animal Welfare and Safety (PAWS), based in Nome, has cared for over 1,500 animals in the last five years. As of today, PAWS has helped 499 animals in Nome this year. PAWS primarily helps dogs and cats, but has also helped guinea pigs, rabbits, birds, fish, fire belly newts and ferrets.
“I want to help the animals and the people who love them,” Emily Stotts said.
Stotts, of Nome, said she wears a lot of animal-related hats. She is the president of PAWS of Nome, founder of the Bering Sea Humane Society, founder of Rural Alaska Animal Resources (RAAR), and the animal control employee for Nome.
PAWS of Nome facilitates fosters through local nonprofits, like FNSB Animal Control, Golden Retriever Rescue and Arctic German Shepherd Rescue.
In addition to rescuing animals, PAWS provides educational information on animals. They have offered free dog food, free vaccines and more than 300 free spay and neuters through The Bering Sea Humane Society.
Stotts is a life-long animal lover and Alaska resident. She started fostering animals in Shaktoolik and learned about education and outreach for rescuing animals. She worked at Animal House pet shop, in addition to her teaching job, before volunteering with PAWS.
She said animal advocates across the state are struggling to find space for animals in need of help. Animal controls in Alaska have been trying to get overpopulation under control for years. Stotts said many people adopted pets during the Covid pandemic with good intentions, but may have been unprepared to meet the animals’ needs.
“If we ever have to say no to someone’s request for support, there’s an issue,” Stotts said. PAWS recently closed their intakes for the first time in five years because of the lack of space for animals.
Stotts currently has seven adult dogs staying indefinitely in her boarding facility, in addition to dogs staying with fosters, she said. Some of them have been there for three months, she said.
One challenge for transporting animals to foster homes across the state is obtaining an airline approved kennel, which often cost over $100, and arranging transportation, she said. The kennels are required to be in near perfect condition, she said. Stotts aims to request leniency and assistance from Alaska Airlines, she said. PAWS has a pool of funding for transport costs so fosters aren’t required to pay, she said.
Another challenge to caring for rescued animals in the northwest region of Alaska is that there is no veterinarian in Nome, she said. Stotts vaccinates animals herself and expects that their animal advocacy partners around the state will assist them by spaying and neutering the foster animals, she said.
PAWS recently began working with Animalitos, a nonprofit veterinary clinic that specializes in designing processes for recovery in rural areas, she said. For example, Animalitos does not use external staples, so rural pet owners don’t have to worry about issues after surgery, she said. Stotts acts as the liaison for Animalitos in Nome.
Stotts encourages people to be a foster if they can. Willing volunteers just need to contact their local non-profits if they are able to open their homes and yards to animals, she said. They can also offer a ride from the airport for animas being transported, she said.
