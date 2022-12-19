Animal rescues by PAWS of Nome have quadrupled since 2018, creating a need for more fosters across the state.

People for Animal Welfare and Safety (PAWS), based in Nome, has cared for over 1,500 animals in the last five years. As of today, PAWS has helped 499 animals in Nome this year. PAWS primarily helps dogs and cats, but has also helped guinea pigs, rabbits, birds, fish, fire belly newts and ferrets.

