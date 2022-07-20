At least five people have put in to run for public office in the Oct. 4 local elections. The filing period ends July 29.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, Board of Education and city councils in Fairbanks and North Pole all have open seats this year. Voters are electing a new mayor for the City of Fairbanks.
The borough’s unofficial candidate list, as of 4:42 p.m. on Tuesday, shows that two seats on the assembly and one school board seat have no one signed up so far. At the City of Fairbanks, one City Council seat is wide open, according to an unofficial candidate list.
“We’ve still got plenty of time. I am not concerned,” said Fairbanks City Clerk Danyielle Snider.
At least one person has stopped by the clerks’ office, and a few others have called to inquire about running for local office, Snider said.
“I think there is more interest out there,” she said.
The three people who have filed for city office as of Tuesday afternoon are Councilmember Valerie Therrien, who wants to replace Mayor Jim Matherly, who is running for the state Senate, Councilmember Aaron Gibson, who hopes to be reelected to City Council Seat D, and Crystal Tidwell, business agent at the International Union of Operating Engineers, who is challenging Gibson.
At the borough, the unofficial candidate roster shows two people have filed to run for office so far. One is a candidate for the Borough Assembly, and the other is running for the Board of Education.
Melissa Burnett is running for school board Seat D, held by Jennifer Luke, who is stepping down after one term. Chris Ludtke filed for Borough Assembly Seat B, which is being vacated by Frank Tomaszewski, who is running for the State House.
That leaves one school board seat and two assembly seats empty of candidates so far.
Borough Clerk April Trickey said she would expect more filers by now, but she is hopeful.
“There is more interest out there, but they are not coming in,” Trickey said.
Mindy O’Neall, presiding officer of the assembly, is the only incumbent candidate at the borough who is running for reelection.
The clerk for the City of North Pole could not be reached in time for this story.