A bright, cheery gnome bestowed the Fairbanks Senior Center Meals on Wheels program a $4,200 donation after residents voted the bearded and bulbous-nosed tree the winner of the Winter Lights Walk.

The gnome tree that the Alaska Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) decorated received 66 votes out of 210 votes cast for the 10 trees that lined Griffin Park over the past few weeks.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.