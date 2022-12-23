A bright, cheery gnome bestowed the Fairbanks Senior Center Meals on Wheels program a $4,200 donation after residents voted the bearded and bulbous-nosed tree the winner of the Winter Lights Walk.
The gnome tree that the Alaska Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) decorated received 66 votes out of 210 votes cast for the 10 trees that lined Griffin Park over the past few weeks.
Laura Minski-Szabat, with ASLA, said selecting Meals on Wheels was an easy decision after hearing about the organization’s $130,000 budget reduction over the next three years.
“We heard the KUAC story about how their funding has been reduced and felt it was a good place to put it at this time of year,” Minski-Szabat said, “especially with them getting hit hard. It seems like everyone has been hit hard this year.”
Darlene Supplee, executive director of Fairbanks Senior Center, said the donation will help a lot.
“I’m just tickled pink and overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness that the community wants to support our seniors,” Supplee said. “This is going to go toward food — it’s $4,200 that will go to meals for seniors.”
The Meals on Wheels had to reduce its scope of operations and the number of meals it delivered to seniors this year after the cut.
Supplee said Meals on Wheels reached a peak of 80,000 meals during the pandemic.
Inflation hasn’t helped. Now, the budget cuts caused Meals on Wheels to rebudget for 64,000 meals.
“We used to put food on a plate for between $2.50 and $3.50, thanks to our partnership with the Fairbanks Food Bank and others,” Supplee said. “Now it’s anywhere from $4 to $5.”
Meals on Wheels delivers nutritious meals to seniors who still live in their own homes. The program allows them to continue to live independently.
Mark Smurda with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department said the donation money comes from the proceeds that were collected from the tree sponsorships.
Smurda added that nine of the 10 trees were provided by the Kiwanis Club.
“We wanted to do something fun and whimsical because Fairbanks can seem dark and cold,” said Leah Buron with ASLA. “We wanted something fun that could bring people out.”
The Winter Lights Walk, a seasonal tradition for the borough, was folded into the week-long Winter Solstice Festival this year, along with several other independent events. Other festival activities included the Dec. 17 Winter Solstice Fireworks Show, Moose on the Loose, photos with reindeers and more.
The Fairbanks Downtown Association, Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, the parks and recreation department and the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center coordinated the festival.
