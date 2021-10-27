Pyrola’s storytelling team included family friends Dana Lindauer and Katie McClellan, both of Fairbanks, and mom Stephanie Ford, shown here at Pyrola’s home in McKinley Village in the Denali Park area.
Courtesy Stephanie Ford
Five-year-old Pyrola Grothford imagined this story, and friends brought it to life. Photos Courtesy Stephanie Ford
Winter storytelling begins.
An abbreviated version of Pyrola’s story, in words, is on the adjacent garage door.
Five-year-old Pyrola Grothford has a vivid imagination.
On a wintry day, at her home in McKinley Village in the Denali Park area, friends helped that imagination come alive.
“We have been reading the ‘If You Give A Moose A Muffin’ book and in it, the kid and moose paint scenery and act out things with sock puppets,” said Pyrola’s mom, Stephanie Ford. “We’ve been saving our old socks and painting pictures to do this.”
When two family friends from Fairbanks came to visit, it was the perfect winter day to spring into action.
With colored chalk in hand, friends Dana Lindauer and Katie McClellan began illustrating the story Pyrola created on Pyrola’s outside garage door.
“It started out with Py, a human with a dog face, and eventually included a zombie moose in a Halloween costume,” Ford said.
The artwork for the story grew to include mountain avens, sunflowers, dinosaurs, volcanoes, a galaxy, asteroids, rockets and aliens in spaceships.
“Py was the art director who thought up the concepts and our friends drew them,” Ford said. “I provided the hot cider, snacks and watched the four dogs running around in the background.”
It took about two fun hours to complete.
Some revision took place during that time. After Pyrola saw the sun and clouds drawn on the garage door, she decided a galaxy should also be included in the story.
For those who would rather just read an abbreviated version of the story in words? Check out the other garage door that people walk through. The artistic team signed their creation, using chalk, of course.