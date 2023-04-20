Volunteers

Courtesy of Remote Area Medical

A group of volunteer medical professionals prepare to serve hundreds of patients at a Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic.

 Courtesy of Remote Area Medical

A pop-up medical clinic will provide free health care services at Ryan Middle School this weekend.

Medical care is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients will choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.

