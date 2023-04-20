A pop-up medical clinic will provide free health care services at Ryan Middle School this weekend.
Medical care is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients will choose between dental and vision services due to time constraints. Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.
Remote Area Medical (RAM) is a nonprofit group that provides free services to those in need across the United States. RAM was founded in 1985 and has treated over 910,000 people.
Local nurses, physician assistants, doctors, dentists, dental hygienists, optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians, and pre-professional students will volunteer at the event.
The parking lot at Ryan Middle School, 1450 Cowles St., opens at midnight on Friday. The clinic is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
For additional information, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
