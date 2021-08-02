Roger Smith moved to Fairbanks from the United Kingdom nearly 40 years ago to work at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. If Smith came for the science, he stayed for the community. He retired about a decade ago, but, from singing in the Greatland Sounds Barbershop Choir to riding his motorcycle with the Arctic Servants, Smith stays busy with a diverse variety of involvements.
Smith was born in London in 1942 and achieved a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Exeter. University was a formative time for Smith; it was at Exeter that he became interested in atmospheric science, a field he pursued throughout his professional career. A space physicist, Smith’s work focused on the upper atmosphere.
Smith went on to teach physics at a university in Northern Ireland for several years. In addition to teaching as many as five courses, he also conducted his own research. Smith was particularly interested in studying the atmosphere at high latitudes. Naturally, this work led him north, to Spalvard, an archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole.
While doing research in Spalvard, Smith became acquainted with scientists from UAF’s Geophysical Institute. They began to collaborate and together established a research station in Longyearbyen. Smith had the opportunity to visit the Institute a few times, and was ultimately offered a job at the GI.
He accepted the position because he wanted to work with more scientists in his field of study.
“I wanted to go somewhere where they have more expertise,” he said, and the GI was — and still is — one of the top research institutions, particularly for northern latitudes.
Smith, along with his wife and two children, moved to Fairbanks in 1984. The move to Interior Alaska was initially a bit of a shock for his family. In particular, his daughter and son (both of whom were teenagers at the time), “weren’t that keen” on the move. But once they all became used to phenomena such as near 24 hour darkness in the winter, the family made Fairbanks their home.
“We have a lot of good friends and settled in,” Smith said.
Smith worked at the GI from 1984 through 2011 and served as director from 2000 until his retirement. He had the opportunity to visit the South Pole 11 times to measure high altitude winds and temperatures and helped to establish a research station there. His trips were fruitful, as Smith was one of the first researchers to get 24 hour records of winds through optical methods, which is only possible in places with extended periods of darkness.
Along with his research work with the GI, Smith taught in the physics department at UAF, first as an associate professor and later as a professor. Smith enjoyed teaching a lot, he said.
He explained that “It’s always stimulating to work with young minds,” and to help them achieve their goals. At UAF, he helped 12 graduate students achieve Ph.D.s.
“It’s been a successful time,” he concluded.
Smith’s time outside of work has also been successful. He retired from the GI in 2011, but “has no difficulty filling the time” and is involved in a variety of groups in Fairbanks.
Smith is president of the Arctic Servants, the Fairbanks chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association. He helped to establish the group in 205 and has led the group for the past five years. Smith’s love of motorcycles began early; he started riding motorbikes at 16 years old.
Smith took a break from riding after moving to Alaska because “you can only really ride for about three months out of the year.” He changed his tune once he turned 60, however. “I thought I’d better get going on motorcycles,” Smith said, and got back onto the bike. “It’s a great experience,” he said of riding a motorcycle, in part because it is about the journey rather than the destination. “The process is a lot more stimulating than just getting from point A to point B,” Smith said. The longest ride he has done in Alaska has been about 700 miles over the course of 10 hours.
But for Smith, motorcycles are more than just a mode of transportation or a means for sightseeing. They are also “a tool to meet people,” he said. About 15 years ago, Smith, who is a Christian, met up with a group of like minded riders and decided to start a Christian Motorcyclists Association chapter in Fairbanks. Locally, the Arctic Servants hold annual events such as the Blessing of the Bikes and go on group rides each Friday. They also raise money for a variety of Christian causes, both nationally and internationally.
As both a Christian and a scientist, Smith explained that he believes that there are both physical and spiritual worlds. That is, “what we do in physical science obeys the laws we understand. But there is another world that doesn’t obey those laws.” The example he gave is seeing Mount Denali: the sight “lifts the spirit” in a way that cannot be explained by the laws of physics or chemistry.
When not riding his motorcycle, Smith can also be found at the University Community Presbyterian Church each week, singing in the Greatland Sounds Barbershop Choir, and taking singing lessons. “Maybe I’m getting better,” he joked about his vocal skills.