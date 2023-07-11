A Fairbanks man was arrested Friday after threatening customers and employees at the Airport Way McDonald’s.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks court, 45-year-old Jeremiah Pankowitz harassed a new manager at the restaurant around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Pankowitz walked into the play area and was asked to leave by an employee. When Pankowitz refused to leave and threatened a customer, the manager called 911. While the manager was on the phone with 911, Pankowitz threatened to shoot police, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, the customer asked Pankowitz if he had a gun and he said, “yes I do.” He began walking towards the woman, and she thought he might attack her.
The customer yelled, “He has a gun, everyone out.” Customers evacuated the store and employees hid in the back.
Fairbanks police saw Pankowitz walk out of McDonald’s carrying several items and bags. They ordered him to the ground and detained him. Police patted down Pankowitz and did not find a gun.
Pankowitz was charged Saturday with felony second-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to the complaint.
