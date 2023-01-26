Law enforcement and a witness took the stand Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing another man with a hatchet at a South Cushman Street bar six years ago. 

Brett Matthew Gilbert, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly striking Mark Allen Mitchell, 49, with a hatchet. Mitchell was struck seven times in the face and neck on July 30, 2017, at the former Club Manchu. He died of his wounds the next morning at an Anchorage hospital. 

