Live music, good food, and lots of cocktails filled Ester Park on Saturday during a friendly cocktail battle between two local beverage spots.
“It’s just like a breath of fresh air — being able to just do something like this,” a participant Alisha Thomspon said.
A CockFight — a competition between Ursa Major Distilling and Goldie’s AK to make the best cocktail —took place in Ester Community Park, bringing a good crowd of people despite unreliable sunshine. Participants sipped on — and voted for — cocktails created for the event: Your Sexy Tang from Goldie’s and Malay Margarita from Ursa.
For Christa and Keifer Baysinger, a tropical mix of vodka, coconut, pineapple and lime —Your Sexy Tang —was a winner.
“I think it’s because it’s sweeter,” Keifer said. “A little bit more of that sweetness is what got us.”
Alex Thompson sipped both for a long time before choosing mango-y Malay Margarita named after a fighting rooster.
“It’s just a little more refreshing, though both are really good,” he said.
The event is a result of a friendship and collaboration between Ursa and Goldie’s.
“We’re really good friends with Rob from Ursa Major: we carry his booze exclusively for our vodka, rum, and gin drinks at Goldie’s,” said the Goldie’s owner Kara Nash.
Nash said that the drinks at the two venues are very different.
“We have more of an event drink, and he kind of has a classic cocktail,” she explained. “And I said, let’s see what people like better, like let’s have a friendly competition.”
That was back in 2019, when two businesses came together at Ursa Major’s parking lot — which got full, Nash said. This year, the organizers pre-sold 315 tickets and hoped to bring even more people to the park. They decided to move to a bigger venue, both to accommodate a bigger crowd and provide space for social distancing.
“After being locked up for a while, it’s a relief to be here with everybody out in the open,” Keifer said.
“It really drew us to the park because it’s outside,” Christa agreed.
Besides various drinks, the event featured performances from bands such as Spank Williams & the Badasses, Valley Below, SunDog and The Shoot Dangs.
“The bands have a big draw,” Nash said. “We have some of the bands coming from Anchorage too, and they’re all bringing an entourage.”
In-between performances, amateur and professional mixologists were competing making drinks to win $200 cash, and people enjoyed treats from four food trucks.
Besides repeating the Cock Fight next year, the owners are considering bigger plans: adding an event downtown, blocking off a section of town and getting even more distillers and breweries, Borland said.
“It’s mostly just to have a fun event based around cocktails and food and music — kind of a cocktail festival.”
Nash agreed, adding that fun events like this are needed this summer even more.
“I think people are ready to party,” Nash said. “We picked this date, the week before Memorial Day, to kick off somewhere right. (...) Everybody’s ready, and everybody wants to come outside.”
