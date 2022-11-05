A blockade of the Nenana-Totchaket Bridge by a group of local tribal residents ended Tuesday night.

The blockade was put in place Monday morning to prevent Alaska Department of Transportation construction crews from starting preliminary work on the planned Nenana-Totchaket Road project. Local and area residents blocked the bridge using an assortment of vehicles.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.