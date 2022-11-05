A blockade of the Nenana-Totchaket Bridge by a group of local tribal residents ended Tuesday night.
The blockade was put in place Monday morning to prevent Alaska Department of Transportation construction crews from starting preliminary work on the planned Nenana-Totchaket Road project. Local and area residents blocked the bridge using an assortment of vehicles.
“For me personally, it’s not a risk worth taking when we are already suffering food insecurity,” said Lindsey Maillard, referencing a drop in caribou herds and a sharp decline in the salmon population. Maillard, with the activist organization Native Movement, was one of the blockade participants.
“It’s already a real issue so by putting in a major road, it will impact animal migrations,” Maillard said. Maillard said they were disappointed by DOT after locals voiced disapproval about the project at a September public meeting on the road project.
DOT originally planned to hold a public meeting to provide updates and speak with potential contractors prior to the start or preliminary work.
Dannielle Tessen, DOT Northern Region spokesperson, said “a lot of good has come from this.”
Tessen said the meeting instead turned into a talk about the concerns.
“We sat down and had a good chat,” Tessen said. “Some of the things we decided on is that we need to have more consistent communications with stakeholders, including the tribe.”
She added the general contractor was at the meeting and agreed to take a step back and listen to the concerns.
DOT plans to hold a public listening session in Nenana soon to solicit more feedback.
“We want to continue to engage and move forward with a plan everyone feels good about,” Tessen said.
“Our construction team wasn’t on site at the time,” Tessen said, adding that a lot of the prep work involves mobilization and material staging. The first phase, scheduled for this month, involved brush clearing, road resurfacing and fixing areas with heavy ruts.
“At this time we are still moving forward with that, but we have taken this week to really have those conversations,” Tessen said. “DOT is seeing what other state agencies and organizations can participate in this.”
A bridge to farm land
The Nenana-Totchaket Bridge, completed in 2020, connects the city of Nenana to public lands west of the Nenana River, including Mental Health Trust Lands and 140,000 acres designated under the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project.
Nenana Mayor Josh Verhagen said he was disappointed in the way the tribe protested by using a blockade.
“DOT had been reaching out to the tribe on a daily basis, and the tribe for lack of a better term ghosted them,” Verhagen said.
Verhagen said no one at the September meeting opposed the road itself.
“Instead of communicating any concerns or opposition at that conference, if there was one, they did this instead,” Verhagen said.
The Nenana tribal council asserts that the bridge is tribally owned, since a $9 million federal grant awarded to the Nenana Native Association was used to complete the bridge construction. The city of Nenana was originally awarded two state grants totaling $6 million but the project stalled in 2016 when funding dried up.
The road project involves improving 12 miles of road and eventually expanding it another 19 miles west toward the Kantishna River. The road project, according to DOT, will “support food security from Alaska’s own soils by creating access to a region abundant in natural and renewable resources.”
An Oct. 28 letter from Nenana Tribal Administrator Romy Cadiente says the tribe owns the bridge because the city has not agreed to accept maintenance obligations for the bridge and roadway. The letter also states the Nenana Native Association supports the road improvements and expansion because it “supports the development of the Totchaket gas field” and “is needed to support Totchaket Agriculture Development, which promotes Alaska food security.”
It’s the Nenana-Totchaket Agriculture Project and recent land sale that drives the concern. About 2,000 acres were conditionally sold following the Oct. 18 unsealing of bids. The letter, like several Nennana residents and organizations, claims that the Alaska Division of Agriculture didn’t consult with tribal and Native groups.
Agricultural division officials have consistently claimed they conducted their due diligence.
The letter sent by Cadiente said development of the land “if not properly conducted” presents a danger to traditional hunting, fishing and subsistence grounds.”
But DOT still considers the bridge and the existing Nenana-Totchaket Road right-of-way owned by the city, not by the tribal organization.
“At this time, we know that the city owns the right of way and the bridge,” Tessen said.
Verhagen said the bridge and the right-of-way remain the property of the city of Nenana and plans to gather the proper documentation.
A community need
Verhagen said the city of Nenana remains supportive of the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project and the road expansion.
“Until very recently the tribe was historically supportive of it,” Verhagen said. “The change of the opinion came down to the change in the tribe’s leadership.”
There are three community plans that the tribe and the Toghotthele Corporation participated in that promoted the projects, Verhagen said.
“We’ve been working as a community to be more self-sustaining because we don’t like to rely on expensive food prices and natural gas prices,” he said.
One plan, published in 2013, identified the bridge as one of the top priorities, behind the biomass plant now under construction. The plan published in 2006 singled out the development of the Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project.
“I don’t see the need to be opposed to this project,” Verhagen said. “I understand the concerns about the method and type of farms, to oppose the whole thing out right not very community-minded.