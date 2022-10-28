Heather Sparks is a first grade teacher at Arctic Light Elementary School, a military spouse and a published author. She wrote and released “Daphne is a Dandelion” in June to give military children literature that they could relate to.
“Most military kids don’t know anything different from their experiences of moving about every three years,” Sparks said Thursday afternoon. “Last year I was telling my students that I grew up going to the same school, living in the same town and attending the same church, and they were shocked.”
April is the Month of the Military Child, and Sparks was searching for a book that compared military life and non-military life.
“I was looking for a book to help them better understand how special their life is and that it deserves to be honored, and I couldn’t find one so I wrote one,” she said.
Sparks also drew the illustrations, and her first grade class helped color them in. By June, Sparks was a published author on Amazon.
The title of the book refers to the fact that military kids — much like dandelions — bloom where they’re planted.
In “Daphne is a Dandelion,” Daphne talks about the challenges of being a military child, including moving often, changing schools, making new friends, making memories in Alaska and missing her parent in the military when they are training or deployed. She also embraces being brave, resilient, adaptable and tenacious, which spell out the military brat acronym.
Sparks moved Fairbanks in the spring of 2021 when her husband was stationed at Fort Wainwright. She taught kindergarten for two years in Arkansas and this is her second year of teaching first grade at Arctic Light Elementary School. She decided to pursue teaching early elementary school students because they lay the foundations for future success, she said.
“This was all new to me,” Sparks said. Her father-in-law was in the National Guard when her husband was growing up, but she had no previous experience in a military family, she said.
“I thought moving 65 hours away from my family was the most impossible thing,” she said.
While her job is to inspire children to be brave, smart and strong, her students constantly teach and inspire her, according to Sparks.
Sparks said being a military spouse makes it easier to relate and identify with her students and their families. On the first day of school last year, Sparks pulled down the map in her classroom and asked the students, some of whom had also recently arrived in Alaska, point to the places where they had come from. She told her class, “this is a new school for me too, and it felt like we’re all in this together,” Sparks said.
“I’ve always enjoyed writing,” Sparks said, explaining that before publishing “Daphne is a Dandelion,” she wrote a blog about teaching. Sparks said that writing helps her express herself and relieve stress.
Sparks will be reading “Daphne is a Dandelion” at the on-post library at Fort Wainwright in the coming months and will be signing books in her hometown of Manila, Arkansas, in December.
She has sold about 300 copies since June. She was recently excited to learn that the education program at her alma mater, Arkansas State University, bought 30 copies for their graduates. Sparks is currently pursuing a master’s in education leadership from Arkansas State University.
Sparks’ second book, “Daphne Dances Across Alaska,” will be published in early 2023.
“Daphne is a Dandelion” is available for purchase for $12.99 on Amazon.com.
