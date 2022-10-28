Heather Sparks is a first grade teacher at Arctic Light Elementary School, a military spouse and a published author. She wrote and released “Daphne is a Dandelion” in June to give military children literature that they could relate to.

“Most military kids don’t know anything different from their experiences of moving about every three years,” Sparks said Thursday afternoon. “Last year I was telling my students that I grew up going to the same school, living in the same town and attending the same church, and they were shocked.”

