A University of Alaska fundraiser that set the ambitious goal to raise $200 million by 2024 is outpacing expectations just six months after the public campaign launched.
The “For Alaska” philanthropic campaign has raised $160 million, with more than half of the pledged gifts designated for the Fairbanks university. A quiet phase of the campaign, which started five years ago, has been critical to the effort, university advancement officials said Thursday.
UAF donations have topped $90 million for scholarships, professorships, research assistance and academic support, among other areas, based on July 31 figures, the most recent data available.
Donors have the ability to choose which UA university — Fairbanks, Anchorage or Southeast — they will support, as well as the project or program.
‘Long history of alumni and donor support’
“UAF is the flagship university of the UA system and has a long history of alumni and donor support,” said Samara Taber, executive director of University Advancement at UAF. “The community support and engagement from UAF alumni and donors is tremendous, and we are grateful for their continued giving to our university.”
Donors span UAF alumni, corporate supporters and foundation partners. UAF regularly engages and communicates with 35,000 alumni, inviting them to campus events and updating them on news through magazines and newsletters.
Taber said there is enthusiasm for and interest in Nanook athletics as well as high-profile programs for the public, such as the Bowhead Whale exhibit at the UA Museum of the North.
“We also partner with many corporate sponsors both within the state and outside Alaska,” she said.
“We work with our donors to match their passion with the priorities of the university,” Taber added. “At UAF, we cultivate gifts that are meaningful to our donors and facilitate investments in areas that they care most about.”
UA’s most ambitious fundraiser
“For Alaska” is the first comprehensive fundraising campaign by the University of Alaska system. The $200 million fundraising campaign represents UA’s most ambitious philanthropic outreach, according to the university.
“We know Alaskans are strong supporters of the university system, and this outpouring of support is so very much appreciated,” said Tod Burnett, foundation president and chief development officer at the University of Alaska.
“Alaskans believe in the value of higher education and the stability of the university system,” he said.
For information on making a UAF donation
Individuals and companies may donate to the University of Alaska Fairbanks by going to www.uaf.edu/giving. The website also provides information on donating by credit card over the phone, through employee payroll deduction and by wire transfer.
If you want to make a gift by mailing a check, address it to the UA Foundation, P.O. Box 755080, Fairbanks, AK 99775.
