A 74-year-old man died Saturday after being shot during a moose hunt near Chicken, Alaska State Troopers said.
At 9:19 p.m. Saturday, troopers were notified of a distress signal from a satellite communication device with a message stating that someone had been shot and they were approximately 8.5 miles off the Taylor Highway, according to the statement.
A U.S. Army helicopter located and transported Micheal Easley, of Wasilla, to Fort Wainwright, troopers said. He was then taken to a Fairbanks area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.
Troopers did not provide additional information regarding how the shooting occurred or if criminal charges have been filed.