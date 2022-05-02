The U.S. Air Force is requesting $68 million to build a three-story dormitory to house 84 Guardians at Clear Space Force Station.
The fiscal year 2023 budget request describes the Clear Space Force Station as “one of the most strategically important installations in the United States.”
The Air Force is seeking $2.26 billion for all construction spending in fiscal 2023, down 5% from fiscal 2022.
The Air Force Military Construction (MILCON) budget contains high-priority projects to meet “critical infrastructure requirements, mission needs and operational timelines,” according to the Air Force.
The proposed fiscal 2023 spending plan for the Air Force also includes a 4.3% increase in the basic allowance for housing, and a 4.6% pay increase for airmen.
Existing dorms inadequate
Plans for the $68 million dormitory at Clear Space Station are to accommodate service members at the remote base, 77 miles from Fairbanks.
The military does not have enough space in existing dormitories or in the community to house all military personnel.
The new residence building at Clear Space Station will include above-ground passageways that allow people to walk to other parts of the base without going outside during the severe winters.
Clear Space Station is in a remote location, but the base is in an “invaluable position for defensive monitoring of the west coast and United States as a whole,” according to MilitaryBases.com.
“The station is one of the first in a series of early detection installations that monitor for enemy ballistic missile and intercontinental nuclear ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.”
Services members assigned to the base manage the new Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) for ballistic missile defense. Construction of the new $1.5 billion radar was initially slowed because of the pandemic.
The radar acts as an early warning system for the U.S. military’s missile defense strategy.
Clear Space Force Station is base for hundreds of active military members, members of the Royal Canadian Air Force and contractors “monitoring the early warning of intercontinental ballistic missile system and the submarine-launched ballistic missile," according to USO.com.
“The dedicated service members at Clear Space Force Station spend their days detecting intercontinental ballistic missiles and sea-launch missiles, along with detecting and tracking about 30,000 space objects daily,” according to USO.com.
Meanwhile, the Space Force is offering bonuses to new recruits with specialized technical skills who want to become Guardians. Bonuses range from $12,000 to $20,000, depending on the recruits’ technology certifications, according to Military.com.