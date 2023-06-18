At the moment, Fifth Avenue is dug up with repairs underway from Barnette Street to Noble Street.
Even though Fifth Avenue is ready to be worked on, the project has been held up because of a switch in water services. The City Engineer’s Office reported it needs the Fairbanks North Star Borough to respond about what it wants done on the water line. Options include replacing the line now or rather in the future.
Fairbanks City Engineer Bob Pristash said that the borough will have to “pay more in the future" if the water line will have to be redone later on. The 5th Avenue project is estimated to cost over $5 million. The project is funded with a combination of federal and local money. The project is coordinated through Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning.
According to Pristash, construction is supposed to wrap up in September.
The Fifth Avenue reconstruction is a large project, including improvements to bike paths and sidewalks.
The construction is currently restricting access to Goldie’s, a business in downtown Fairbanks.