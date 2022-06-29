A 50-year-old man was killed Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in west Fairbanks, authorities said.
The crash happened about 7:40 a.m. after a motorcycle driven by Adam Newbold collided with a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Geist Road and Loftus Road, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Both drivers were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Newbold was later pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained during the collision, according to troopers. He was not wearing a helmet.
The condition of the other driver is unknown. An investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing, according to troopers.