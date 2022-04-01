Help is available for homeowners behind on mortgage payments, utilities, taxes or insurance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alaska is one of 15 states provided $50 million from U.S. Treasury as part of the national Homeowner Assistance Fund. The fund stems from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The goal is to keep people out of foreclosure.
The Alaska Housing Finance Corp. is managing the Homeowner Assistance Fund and is taking applications until 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Visit alaskahousingrelief.org to apply online.
“Households at or below the 2021 U.S. median family income of $79,900 automatically meet program income requirements,” reads an AHFC news release.
To qualify for homeowner assistance, applicants must demonstrate lost income, lost employment or increased expenses in connection with the Covid-19 pandemic.
The program is similar to last year’s rent relief program aimed at keeping people from being evicted. The rent relief program has reportedly helped over 2,000 households in the Fairbanks area.
“In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, we’ve had over $16 million (in rent relief) go out,” said Bryan Butcher, Alaska Housing Finance Corp. CEO and executive director.
For the Homeowner Assistance Program, the agency has received over 8,500 applications so far from across the state. Of those, about 800 are from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Homeowners who apply for assistance before the Monday night deadline can provide documentation showing economic hardship at a later date, AHFC officials said.
Even people living in homes that are paid off can apply for help with expenses such as property taxes or insurance, Butcher said.
This program is also for people who delayed purchasing essential goods and services — including food, prescriptions, childcare, transportation—to pay for homeowner-related expenses.
People who incurred credit card debt or dipped into personal savings to pay for homeowner expenses can also qualify, according to an online eligibility checker.
A family of four living off of a combined income of $138,750 last year could qualify for homeowner relief, according to Stacy Barnes, director of governmental relations and public affairs for the Alaska Housing Finance Corp.
Applications can be submitted using a mobile phone, which is the way most applicants have requested assistance so far.
“We wanted to make it easy to sign up,” Butcher said.
The AHFC started taking applications on March 14. A team is prepared to begin determining eligibility of people seeking homeowner relief immediately after the Monday application deadline.
Officials said payments will be made directly to creditors of qualified applicants.