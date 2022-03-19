A vaccine bill of rights advances in the Legislature. Campaign finance reform passes in the House. And Alaska’s governor offers advice to a Russian politician.
There’s more news in “Five Things to Know.”
Chamber takes a shot at vaccine rights bill
The Alaska Chamber of Commerce is opposing a vaccine bill of rights that just passed in the Alaska Senate.
Sponsored by Sen. Lora Reinbold, R-Eagle River, the bill would make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of Covid vaccination status. The bill would restrict government agencies and private businesses from requiring the vaccine as a condition of service or employment.
The chamber objects to the vaccine bill of rights as over-regulation. The chamber issued a statement noting that it also opposed the vaccine mandate that the Biden administration imposed on businesses.
Senate Bill 156 “is also prescribing or prohibiting certain behaviors of private business owners, albeit in reverse. Each situation is equally unsavory to our business membership because of the anti-free enterprise nature of the legislation,” the chamber said.
Chamber president Kati Capozzi emphasized that business members are focused solely on parts of the bill that propose regulating the private sector.
If the requirements for the private sector are removed, the chamber said it would withdraw its opposition.
The bill also makes it illegal for insurance companies to discriminate against policyholders based on vaccine status. The bill stops the state government from ordering a proof of vaccination status to travel within the state.
Contribution limits pass the House
The Alaska House passed a bill this week that caps how much an individual can give to a candidate or PAC, a political action committee. The bill now moves to the Senate.
Rep. Calvin Schrage’s bill sets a $2,000 limit on how much a donor can give to a candidate. The amount goes up to $5,000 per campaign season for how much a person can give to a nonpolitical group.
Schrage is an independent who represents Anchorage. His bill is similar to legislation proposed by Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat.
Kawasaki’s bill would set individual donation limits at $700 for candidates. Individual limits for governor and lieutenant governor would be at $1,400.
“I am working with the other legislators who have introduced campaign contribution limit bills to get new legal limits in place,” Kawasaki said.
The Dunleavy tweet heard 'round the world
It was high noon on the tundra after a politician declared on Russian state TV that his country should take back Alaska over U.S. sanctions for the war in Ukraine.
“Good luck with that. Not if we have something to say about it,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy tweeted to Oleg Matvaychev, a member of the Russian duma. “We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans and military members that will see it differently.”
Dunleavy’s comment on the readiness of Alaskans to defend their state went viral and was picked up by media worldwide. But the governor has not stopped there. Dunleavy has introduced legislation to end the state’s relationships with financial institutions that continue to invest in Russia.
The bill prohibits departments in the state from conducting business with financial institutions that profit “from the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Among the banks are financial institutions that have announced they will no longer invest in oil and gas projects in the Alaskan Arctic. Dunleavy has raised concern about banks that continue to have ties to Russia while refusing to finance fossil fuel projects in Alaska.
Dunleavy also is directing state agencies to identify Russian products or contracts for services with Russian companies “for the purpose of divesting from these relationships.”
An upstream market for salmon
The salmon market is projected to grow to $76.2 million by 2028 as consumers rediscover the fish for its high protein and nutritional value.
A newly released study by Allied Market Research is projecting that salmon sales will grow by more than $25 million globally over the next six years.
The study notes that companies are diversifying their product lines of salmon, including as cooking oils or in ready to eat packages.
Meanwhile, Alaska’s seafood companies have organized to send surplus canned salmon as food assistance for people in embattled parts of Ukraine.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is leading the effort to send supplies of canned salmon to help people who have been displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Murkowski spoke to President Biden about the effort, in order to get the shipments sent via U.S. AID. Murkowski has described the salmon supplies as “instant protein in a can.”
$6.5 million in fines for oil spill violations
The North Slope Borough will pay $6.5 million in fines to settle federal oil spill violations, under a proposed settlement by the EPA and Justice Department.
Federal investigators found that the borough failed to properly manage and store thousands of drums of oil and hazardous wastes at facilities it owns in 10 communities, from Prudhoe Bay to Utqiagvik and Anaktuvuk Pass.
The borough agreed to close all un-permitted hazardous waste facilities and come up with a plan for properly disposing of waste oil and other materials, the Justice Department said.
Oil spills resulted from drums left outdoors. Some of the drums were corrosive, flammable, and contained toxic waste but were not labeled as hazardous, according to a statement from the Justice Department.