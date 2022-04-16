House lawmakers passed legislation this week that would protect state-funded college scholarships and needs-based grants through an endowment.
Fitch Rating improved Alaska’s credit rating outlook this week but also raised some long-term concerns.
And Gov. Mike Dunleavy invited the Navy SEALs to train in Alaska.
There’s more in “Five Things to Know.”
Bill would shield scholarship funds
A bill co-sponsored by Fairbanks Rep. Adam Wool to protect state-funded college scholarships and grants has passed the House on a vote of 23-9.
If signed into law, the bill would place state-funded scholarships and needs-based grants in an endowment fund, moving the funds to the Alaska Student Loan Corp.
“Alaska’s youth shouldn’t have to worry that the scholarships and programs they need to become our next generation of doctors, nurses, scientists and business leaders are arbitrarily on the chopping block each year,” said Rep. Andy Josephson of Anchorage, the bill’s sponsor.
The Higher Education Investment Fund finances Alaska’s performance scholarships, the Alaska Education Grant, a needs-based program, and a multi-state medical scholarship program known as WWAMI that trains future Alaska physicians.
“Supporting House Bill 229 is essential for making sure Alaska is ready to keep our best and brightest here. Whether it’s expanding WWAMI and bringing doctors back to Alaska or stopping the brain drain of high school seniors leaving the state, we have to have stable and predictable funding from House Bill 229 for these scholarships and programs,” said Rep. Grier Hopkins, a Fairbanks Democrat.
The fund has become a political target in the Legislature, with several lawmakers refusing to forward the dollars to a budget reserve, where they are used to renew higher education spending for Alaska students.
If signed into law, the bill would protect the funds in an endowment.
Interior House lawmakers supporting the endowment were Reps. Hopkins, Wool and Bart LeBon, all from Fairbanks. Rep. Mike Prax of North Pole voted against the measure.
Reps. Mike Cronk of Tok and Steve Thompson of Fairbanks were excused from the vote.
Prax said in an e-mail to the News-Miner that he voted against the bill, because he sees it as “an attempt to ‘skirt’ the clear intent of the prohibition against ‘dedicating’ funds in Article 9, Section 7 of Alaska’s State Constitution, and I took an oath to uphold that Constitution.
“I would support placing a question of whether to amend Art. 9, Sec. 7 to allow dedicating funds specifically to subsidizing the cost of higher education on the ballot for voter approval. Until voters give us that approval, we must weigh the merits of appropriating funds to subsidize higher education against other competing demands for state funding,” Prax said.
Alaska’s mega-wind potential
Alaska has the wind energy potential to provide all of the electricity needs in Alaska, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
The Pillar Mountain wind farm, for example, has saved nearly 3 million gallons of diesel fuel in Kodiak. But wind power in Alaska is not fully utilized, according to studies.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding an Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference from May 24-26 that will bring together energy experts to highlight emerging technologies and opportunities for diversifying Alaska energy.
The conference is part of a larger initiative to address energy independence in Alaska.
“From the fast tides of Cook Inlet, to the vast, untapped deposits of critical minerals needed to power the coming energy revolution, to the renewable micro grids that dot the far north, the Last Frontier is the ideal location to unveil the future of sustainable energy,” Dunleavy said.
A study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory showed that Alaska has a greater potential wind resource area than any other coastal state, but weather and remoteness have posed costly challenges for deployment.
Alaska’s improved credit outlook
Fitch Rating has revised Alaska’s credit rating to A+ — which brings the outlook to stable from negative. Driven by higher energy prices, Alaska was deemed to have “financial resilience.”
Fitch analysts said that the state is expected to begin replenishing its reserves.
Fitch lauded the state for its approach to using a percent of market value (POMV) to make draws from the Permanent Fund earnings reserve. The Alaska Permanent Fund is valued at more than $80 billion.
Oil, gas and mining represent a quarter of Alaska’s GDP. Tourism, transportation and the state’s “sizable military presence” also are significant economic drivers, according to Fitch.
Fitch also said that key policy questions remain on Alaska finances, including how the state will determine annual Permanent Fund dividends. Price volatility around energy and decarbonization trends also were listed as risks.
“The dominance of oil and gas leaves Alaska vulnerable both to volatile short-term global price trends and the longer-term shift toward less carbon-intensive energy,” Fitch concluded.
Will Alaska pollock catch on — with pets?
Trident Seafood is entering the pet food market with Alaska pollock fish oil sold as a healthy supplement that can be added to dog food.
Branded as the Alaska Naturals Fish Oil Food Topper, the new product is expected to be a boost to Alaska’s seafood industry.
Trident Seafood is partnering with Nordstrom Restaurants and the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers for the business venture.
Compared with beef and chicken, wild Alaska pollock is considered more sustainable than the traditional meat products used in pet foods.
The National Marine Fisheries sets yearly catch limits on pollock to ensure that stocks are not overfished. Every part of the pollock is used to create the new dog food supplement.
Floating a plan for the Navy SEALs
Alaska is ready for the Navy SEALs to train in the state. But are the SEALs ready for Alaska?
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has sent a letter to the U.S. Navy Secretary inviting the elite military force to train in the 49th state.
A recent court ruling in Washington State prevents Navy SEALs from using more than two dozen parks for their training exercises.
“As Alaska’s governor and commander-in-chief of the Alaska National Guard, I wholeheartedly support Navy SEAL training in our immense and military-friendly open spaces, which include more coastline than all the rest of the nation combined,” Dunleavy said in the April 13, 2022, letter.