The Department of Energy is taking a closer look at greenhouse gas emissions from an Alaska LNG project planned for the North Slope. Meanwhile, Hilcorp Alaska is expected to start drilling and exploration in the Yukon Flats this summer, despite objections from a tribal government. The new projects are happening as demand for traditional fuels dropped off in 2020. Use of petroleum, natural gas and other traditional fuels declined as renewables climbed. These and other topics get a closer look in this week’s Five Things to Know.
Climate change for LNG project?
The Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy will review greenhouse gas emissions from a $38 billion liquefied natural gas project planned for Alaska’s North Slope, the energy office reported.
In granting a request by the Sierra Club, the Department of Energy concluded that more analysis of the Alaska LNG project was needed to comply fully with a pair of executive orders directing federal action on climate change. It also will take another look at environmental impacts on the North Slope.
The new review will be a “lifecycle analysis,” from production to consumer use, that calculates greenhouse gas emissions, the energy department said. Public comments will be part of the review.
It also will take a fresh look at impacts on the Alaska environment that include but are not limited to land use, geology and soil, water resources, air quality and noise, waste management and ecological resources.
Alaska Gasline Development Corp. is developing the project, which would send gas through an 800-mile pipeline to the Kenai Peninsula, where it would be liquefied and shipped to Asia and other global markets. Alaska Gasline is an independent public agency owned by the state.
The additional review follows concerns raised by the Sierra Club, which argued that the Department of Energy had failed to evaluate “upstream emissions” associated with the gas production. The Sierra Club contends that the project’s impacts on Alaska’s natural environment, endangered species including polar bears and climate change were not fully examined.
Traditional fuel use dropped; renewables accelerated
America’s use of petroleum, natural gas and coal dropped nearly 10% in 2020 to the lowest levels in almost a decade. Renewables represented the only energy supply with an increase, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported.
The freefall in traditional fuel consumption was the sharpest annual decline in more than 70 years, as Covid-19 idled businesses and kept people at home.
Demand for petroleum products decreased by nearly 15% in 2020, compared to the previous year. Natural gas fell by 2%, and coal fell by 19%.
Hilcorp drilling in the Yukon Flats
Hilcorp Alaska, the oil and natural gas company, is planning to conduct drilling and exploration in the Yukon Flats this summer.
The private company has an agreement with Doyon Ltd., a for-profit Native regional corporation based in Fairbanks. Doyon owns the mineral rights on more than 1.5 million acres near the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge.
But the Gwichyaa Zhee Gwich’in Tribal Government passed a resolution opposing oil and gas development in the Yukon Flats. The drilling will take place near Gwich’in villages in Birch Creek and Fort Yukon.
Tanana Chiefs Conference also opposes the drilling and exploration, Mother Jones magazine reported.
“Our water is clean. Our environment is clean. There’s just simply no dollar amount that you could put on those places,” Dacho Alexander, a council member with the Gwichyaa Zhee Tribal Government, told the magazine.
Rep. Young carries bill to protect tribal records
U.S. Rep. Don Young is leading House efforts for bipartisan legislation that would require tribes to be consulted before federal property impacting members is sold or transferred.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, along with senators from Washington state and Oregon, introduced the legislation in the Senate.
The bicameral bill is called the Assuring Regular Consultation to Have Indigenous Voices Effectively Solicited (ARCHIVES) Act. It would add new protections for federally recognized tribes and effectively stop any further effort to sell the National Archives and Records Administration facility in Seattle.
In the House, Young is carrying the legislation with Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington State. Young noted that “the loss of Anchorage’s National Archives facility in 2014 dealt a devastating blow to our Alaska Native communities.”
“Years later, the loss of Seattle’s archives represented another catastrophic development for our Indigenous people, as this was the next closest and most accessible archives location for Alaskans,” Young said.
The archives contain records from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and other documents and materials related to Alaska Native history and culture.
“Thankfully, the sale was halted by the administration earlier this year, but we must take legislative action to prevent something like this from happening again,” Young said.
Alaska’s cyberattack risks predicted
An article in Forbes magazine recently reported in March that Alaska was at greater risk to ransomware cyberattacks than other states.
The article was published prior to the high-profile hacks of the Alaska courts system and the Department of Health and Social Services, which shut down many online services as technicians worked to restore encrypted data and secure systems.
The state courts system reported a malware attack in April but said there was no demand for payment. In the more recent DHSS breach, officials declined to disclose much information, other than to say they are working with authorities.
The Forbes article noted that on a per capita basis, Alaska corporations, small businesses and government agencies were targeted by ransomware attacks more often than their counterparts in other states. The article looked at reported ransomware attacks for the past four years.
According to the article, rural and remote areas of the U.S. may lack the staff, budgets and technical expertise to adequately protect themselves.
