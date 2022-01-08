A new round of federal grants is headed to Alaska in 2022 that will benefit the Fairbanks economy and other Interior communities.
In fiscal 2020, Covid relief assistance represented a windfall of federal dollars for Alaska and other states.
And Alaska’s biggest commercial crop has emerged as cannabis, topping traditional products like hay.
There’s more news in “Five Things to Know.”
Interior communities benefit from federal grants
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has announced a round of federal grants headed to Alaska communities, including more than a half-million dollars for initiatives in Fairbanks and the Interior.
Tanana Chiefs Conference will receive $201,000 from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Office to fund technical support and training for water system operators for rural and small water systems. Clean water and sanitation are a primary issue for rural and remote tribal communities. TCC serves 42 villages in the Interior.
The National Science Foundation is awarding close to $305,000 to the University of Alaska Fairbanks for research into improving climate models for sea ice systems. The new research will use observations from the MOSAiC field campaign. MOSAiC stands for the Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate expedition, which took place in 2019-2020.
In that research, scientists studied the Arctic Ocean environment to better understand the rapid warming taking place in the region.
Statewide, Alaska school meal programs will receive more than $3.6 million to manage supply chain problems caused by the pandemic. The money is from the USDA’s special Supply Chain Assistance Fund and will go to schools and school meal programs.
Covid relief dollars flowed in fiscal 2020
Medicaid made up the largest share of federal grant dollars to Alaska and most every state in fiscal 2020, followed by pandemic-relief funds.
In Alaska, Medicaid dollars represented 32% of federal grants followed by Covid-related grants at 29%, according to Pew Trusts, which looked at federal grant funding by state.
Medicaid has been the largest source of federal grants to U.S. states in recent years. But Covid dollars significantly increased the overall flow of federal grants to states and municipalities in fiscal 2020, Pew Trusts reports. It was the second-largest type of grant in most every state.
An increase in the Medicaid federal matching rate also was part of the pandemic aid package that states received in the form of grants in fiscal 2020. According to Pew, a nonpartisan organization, the federal aid enables states to endure times of economic hardship, such as the Covid-19 outbreak that idled businesses.
The fiscal 2021 America Rescue Plan, for example, delivered $350 million in relief dollars to state, local and tribal governments.
Making hay over cannabis
Cannabis is America’s fifth most valuable crop, worth $6.2 billion. The 2020 wholesale value was higher for cannabis than for cotton.
In Alaska, the cash crop value of cannabis ranks No. 1, at $104 million.
The findings are from an annual Cannabis Harvest Report by Leafly, which calculated crop value based on the most recent 12-month figures available. Cannabis crop values were measured against other agricultural products based on USDA figures.
Leafly compared farm production in states where cannabis retail sales are legal to the general public.
In Alaska, 21 tons of cannabis were harvested in 2020 by a total of 356 producers, who hold state cultivation licenses. Cannabis is Alaska’s biggest crop in terms of value on the market.
In addition to Alaska, cannabis is the most valuable farm crop in Colorado, Massachusetts, Nevada and Oregon, according to statistics.
According to Leafly: “The value of cannabis to Alaska’s agriculture is so overwhelming we didn’t believe it at first. But it’s true: Alaska’s cannabis crop is twice as valuable as all other agricultural commodities – livestock and crops – combined.”
All other livestock and crops statewide combined yielded about $40 million. The nearest competing crop was hay.
Alaska is a leader in advocating for federal decriminalization of marijuana, with U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, sponsoring bills in Congress to allow states to regulate cannabis as they do alcohol. Legalization would put an end to barriers that impact cannabis farmers, advocates say. Banking restrictions create a mostly cash system that poses security problems. Getting a small business loan and business insurance also are challenges.
The next frontier for climate activists?
Kristen Miller, acting director of the Alaska Wilderness League, told the energy news service E&E News that environmentalists consider the Alaskan Arctic “the next frontier” in addressing climate change.
“There’s a big question about how oil and gas can go forward,” said Miller, according to an article on E&E’s Energy News Wire.
The future of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska represents an important question for the Biden administration, which has ambitious climate goals.
One question raised is whether Biden can limit oil drilling in the Alaska petroleum reserve in places where the industry already has federal drilling rights.
Across the U.S., fossil fuel companies have leased more than 26 million acres but are only drilling on half that. While climate advocates want stricter limits, big oil companies worry that a new era of regulations will result in higher fees, more bonding requirements and bigger royalties.
What happens at the Willow project, approved under the Trump administration, may help determine the future environment for drilling in Alaska. While the project has been tied up in court, oil companies see drilling at Willow opening up new opportunities in the National Petroleum Reserve that would connect remote lands to North Slope processing facilities.
“Willow has massive importance,” said Mark Oberstoetter, an oil and gas analyst at Wood Mackenzie.
Permanent Fund trustees on legislative agenda
Members of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.’s board of trustees are scheduled to testify before the Legislative Budget & Audit Committee when it meets at 2 p.m., Jan. 17.
Lawmakers have said they want to question the trustees about why they fired Angela Rodell as chief executive officer after the $80 billion fund experienced record growth under her five-year leadership.
The invited testimony by trustees is Item IV, under “other business.” There is an asterisk next to the agenda item. At the bottom of the schedule is the following note: “Some or all Invited Testimony: Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation Board of Trustees may be held in Executive Session.”
The Alaska Permanent Fund is an investment fund that includes stocks, bonds, real estate and private equity. A percentage of earnings from the fund pays for 65% of government services and generates an annual dividend to every eligible state resident regardless of age.