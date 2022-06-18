State Rep. Adam Wool has pulled out of the special primary election for U.S. House.
Several Alaska measures are included in the fiscal 2023 federal defense spending bill.
And Sen. Lisa Murkowski supports a bill ensuring that veterans exposed to toxic hazards get health care.
There's more news in "Five Things to Know."
Wool exits special primary race
Rep. Adam Wool and Anchorage Assembly member Christopher Constant, both Democrats, have both pulled out of the special primary for U.S. House.
The final votes have not been finalized. But in early results, neither candidate cracked the top four to advance to the general election on Aug. 16.
Those top spots are going to: Sarah Palin, Nick Begich III, Al Gross and Mary Peltola. Palin has maintained a sizable lead over Begich, her nearest rival.
Wool already announced that he would not seek another term in the Alaska House, where he has served for eight years.
Sullivan highlights Alaska defense
Calling Alaska “the center of gravity for America’s Arctic security operations,” Sen. Dan Sullivan highlighted Alaska and Arctic provisions in the fiscal 2023 defense spending bill.
The measures include more than $365 million for military construction and equipment, as well as Sullivan's amendment to establish the Arctic Security Initiative, which will fully fund the military’s strategies in the region.
The fiscal 2023 defense spending bill also includes $50 million to upgrade Fort Wainwright recreation facilities, $63 million for an aircraft maintenance hangar at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), $68 million for a dormitory at Clear Space Force Station, and $100 million for an extension of the runway at JBER.
The legislation expands mental health care for service members with provisions from the Don Young Arctic Warrior Act, introduced by Sullivan and Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Murkowski: addressing toxic exposure in veterans
A bill to ensure that military veterans can access treatment for toxic exposures, including from burn pits and chemical herbicides, passed the U.S. Senate 84-14.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted in favor of the bill, said “we must uphold our commitment to the millions of veterans that we have asked to fight for freedom around the globe."
The Veterans Administration has been denying up to 70% of claims for health care related to exposure from toxins.
“As Commander of the Alaska Department of the American Legion and a Gulf War veteran, I want to offer my thanks to Sen. Murkowski for recognizing the priorities of Alaska’s veterans through her strong support of the PACT Act. This critical legislation guarantees that veterans exposed to toxins from burn pits or contaminated water will no longer have to wait for the medical care and benefits they earned through their service,” said Deb Davis, commander of the American Legion Department of Alaska.
Walker-Drygas campaign visits Fairbanks
Former Gov. Bill Walker will bring his campaign for governor to Fairbanks Saturday. Walker, with running mate Heid Drygas, will attend several public events.
Walker will throw out the first pitch at 2 p.m. for the Goldpanners’ game against the Ventura County Pirates at Growden Park.
The candidates will visit the Goldpanners Union Night tailgating party before the game, which is from 12:30-2 p.m. at Growden Park.
Look for Drygas at the Midnight Sun Run, which is from 10 a.m.-midnight, at the Patty Center, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Both Walker and Drygas will also stop in at the Midnight Sun Festival at Ester Community Park in Fairbanks.
Tshibaka campaign aims for Fairbanks gun show
Kelly Tshibaka, who is running against incumbent Lisa Murkowski in the U.S. Senate race, brings her campaign to the Fairbanks gun show today.
Tshibaka is expected to attend the Alaska Gun Collectors Association summer gun show, where she will talk about her support for the 2nd Amendment, according to her campaign.
The gun show is taking place at the Shoppers Forum, at 1255 Airport Way. The show runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
There is a $5 admission fee to enter the gun show. Organizers are reminding attendees that “no loaded guns are allowed in the show.”