Cybersecurity continues to dominate the news, with the latest target the popular Carnival Cruise Line, which has voyages to Alaska.
Meanwhile, Alaska government continues recovery efforts from cyber attacks on the court system and the Department of Health and Social Services.
Alaska’s business leaders are pressuring the Legislature to adopt a start date for the state budget, a technical sticking point that could lead to a government shutdown and layoffs.
But not all the news was bad. Read on to learn about “Five Things to Know This Week.”
Cruise line, passengers assailed by hackers
Carnival Cruise Line is disclosing little information about a cyber attack on its networks discovered in March. Passenger information, including from Alaska voyages, was exposed in the breach.
Hackers accessed personal information about customers, employees and crew on Carnival Cruise Line, P&O Australia, Holland America Line, Cunard, AIDA, Seaborn, Costa, Princess Cruises, Dutch America Princess Alaska Tours and its medical operations.
“In mid-March, an unauthorized third party accessed certain personal information related to some guests, employees and crew,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Cruises.
“Affected information includes data regularly collected through: the guest experience; travel booking process; employment process; or service to the company, including COVID and other safety tests,” Frizzell said.
Carnival indicated that the hackers may have accessed Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, addresses and health information.
Hackers encrypted part of the company’s IT system. The breach may have included ransomware, which would mean there was a demand for payment to restore the company’s computer system.
The company did not say whether it paid a ransom to unlock its network. The breach comes after Carnival was hit twice last year by ransomware attacks.
What happened in Alaska’s biggest cyber attack?
Alaska officials continue to say little about a cyber attack that infected the Department of Health and Social Services, the state’s largest department.
The hack was discovered in mid-May. The state DHSS website continues to be offline, as well as several DHSS services and programs. Officials have yet to say whether the cybersecurity breach was a ransomware attack with a demand for payment.
The DHSS attack followed a hack of the Alaska court system that was detected in April. The court system took its networks offline to secure systems and block hackers from further access to its networks.
Officials have said there is no evidence to suggest the two hacks are related. Law enforcement, including a cyber team with the FBI, was called in to investigate, according to Computer Business World.
The state is paying the cybersecurity firm, Mandiant, close to a half-million dollars to remove malware from the DHSS networks and implement stronger protections, according to Computer Business World.
Alaska businesses urge quick budget resolution
Major business associations across Alaska are urging the “executive and legislative branches” to pass a July 1 start date for the new fiscal year budget and avoid a government shutdown.
The Alaska Chamber, Alaska Miners Association, Alaska Trucking Association and Alaska Travel Industry Association are among the alliances that sent a June 22 letter to the Alaska Legislature.
The letter states, “The current stalemate fosters uncertainty impacting essential service operations and stymies the economic recovery so badly needed on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Now is the time for our elected officials to show leadership and come together willing to compromise on a solution to this impasse,” according to the letter.
The industry associations that signed the letters noted that they represent hundreds of businesses that employ tens of thousands of Alaskans.
Sen. Sullivan prioritizes Arctic security
Security in the Arctic region continues to be a high priority for Alaska’s delegation in Congress.
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan is co-sponsoring the Arctic Security Initiative Act of 2021, legislation that would require the Department of Defense to assess security in the Arctic region and establish an Arctic Security Initiative.
U.S. Northern Command would lead the independent assessment, in coordination with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and U.S. European Command.
“Our new Arctic Security Initiative will identify the resources and activities needed to fulfill America’s role as an Arctic nation and, ultimately, lead to a more robust security posture in America’s Arctic — in Alaska,” Sullivan said.
It is important for the U.S. to maintain “a favorable balance of power in the region,” Sullivan said, “to defend the northern approaches to the American homeland, and to guard against China and Russia’s aims to disrupt the international rules-based order in the Arctic.”
Maine Sen. Angus King, co-chair of the Senate Arctic Caucus, said: “As the world awakens to the fact that we are entering a new era of Arctic competition and cooperation, it is imperative we develop our presence there to match the moment.” King is another co-sponsor of the bill.
Tech startup has solution to harmful PFAs
A tech startup with roots at the University of Alaska Fairbanks won an EPA competition for its solution to removing PFAs from water supplies.
Aquagga Inc. won the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Innovative Ways to Destroy PFAS Challenge.” The startup received $40,000 and the opportunity to submit its concept for additional federal testing.
PFAs are found in a variety of products that include firefighting foam and food packaging. Known as “forever chemicals,” PFAs don’t degrade naturally and can pollute the environment and harm human health.
Aquagga is a two-year-old company founded by Nigel Sharp, Jonathan Kamler, Brian Pinkard and Chris Woodruff.
The company holds exclusive license on a UAF-patented technology for “treating wet waste.” The technique combines high temperatures, high pressure and oxygen to dispose of waste contaminated with PFAs.
“Aquagga is a great model for how to build a startup company in Alaska to develop UAF’s world-class research products into successful businesses,” said Mark Billingsley, director of UAF’s Office of Intellectual Property and Commercialization.
Pollution from PFAs is a big problem in Alaska and across the nation. The state of Alaska is suing the makers of PFAs over groundwater contamination across the state. The lawsuit names 3M, DuPont and other global chemical companies.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.