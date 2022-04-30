Protesters at the Alaska Capitol call for more oversight of pollution discharged from large cruise ships.
Record high zinc prices are driving more production at Alaska’s Red Dog Mine.
And U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is pushing ideas with Senate colleagues on an energy package that addresses climate change.
There’s more news in “Five Things to Know.”
Group calls for cruise ship monitors
Protesters who rallied outside the state Capitol are calling for Alaska to reinstate the Ocean Rangers program aboard commercial cruise lines to assure that the large ships meet clean air and water rules.
The rally last week coincided with the arrival of the first cruise ship in Juneau.
Under the Ocean Rangers program, which operated for more than a dozen years, Alaska had a Coast Guard-licensed marine engineer aboard cruise ships to monitor pollutants discharged from the large ships in Alaska waters.
But the Ocean Rangers program abruptly ended in 2019. The program had been supported through a small voter-approved tax on the price of a cruise ship ticket, so no taxpayer dollars were used.
“The Ocean Ranger program is funded by passenger fees at no cost to the public. Eliminating a program that doesn’t use public taxes to preserve and protect Alaska’s marine waters reflects a callous disregard for the public interest,” said Alaska attorney Joe Geldhof.
Protesters at the Capitol said they wanted to raise awareness about the environmental impact of cruise ships in the communities where they dock. The cruise ships often carry more passengers than populate the ports they visit.
The group called out Norwegian Cruise Lines, the world’s third-largest cruise line, for using heavy fuel oil and for “scrubber smokestacks that convert air pollution to toxic wastewater that is dumped directly into the ocean.”
ConocoPhillips gas leak probed
Three members of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee have sent a letter to ConocoPhillips seeking information about a recent natural gas leak on Alaska’s North Slope.
The April 26 letter notes that while ConocoPhillips Alaska stated the leak is under control, the company also said that gas may emit into the air indefinitely.
“The ongoing leak and ConocoPhillips’ response raises a number of troubling questions, including how your company would respond to similar leaks at your proposed Willow project inside the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska,” according to the letter.
Members of the House committee are asking why it took a month to control the leak, and whether there have been similar incidents at other North Slope sites.
The letter is signed by Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, the committee chair, as well as Reps. Katie Porter and Alan Lowenthal, both from California. The committee has jurisdiction over oil and gas resources on public lands.
Record prices for Alaska zinc
Zinc produced at Red Dog Mine has climbed to a record high this year. Demand for zinc is raising prices.
Alaska’s Red Dog already produces more zinc than any other mine on the planet.
Now Red Dog is ramping up production to meet increased demand from the automotive, construction and manufacturing industries.
Prices for the first quarter of 2022 are more than 25% higher than the first quarter of 2021, North of 60 Mining News reports.
Red Dog yielded $409 million in revenues for Teck Resources of Canada in the first quarter of 2022, which is twice as much as the same period in 2021.
Red Dog is on land owned by the Native Corporation for Northwest Alaska, with 15,000 Alaska Native shareholders. The corporation receives revenue from zinc sales, and many shareholders work at the mine.
A bipartisan energy deal?
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is partnering with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia to gauge support for a bipartisan energy package that would increase domestic energy and address climate change.
The two senators, who are both from energy states, are meeting informally with colleagues to talk about measures for the package.
Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy Committee, said it is important “to find a pathway in a bipartisan, bicameral way,’’ according to the Washington Times.
The senators are talking about streamlining the permitting process, as well as new infrastructure for gas and oil pipelines.
Some of the discussion also is on mining for the critical minerals used to make batteries and on support for liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Biden meanwhile has criticized the oil companies for holding a number of dormant drilling leases while pushing to increase lease sales on federal lands.
Murkowski in the middle
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski questioned whether she may be re-elected in an interview with the New York Times that described the Alaska senator as one of a “dwindling” number of Republicans willing to challenge the party line.
“I may be the last man standing. I may not be re-elected,” Murkowski said in article published April 28 about her U.S. Senate race in 2022.
The Times profiled Murkowski after she voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
Jackson is the first Black woman to win confirmation to the nation’s highest court, and Murkowski broke ranks with Senate Republicans to support the nominee after meeting and interviewing her.
Murkowski, who is known as a consensus builder, told the New York Times that after 20 years in Congress she is comfortable and confident in her decisions, even if some Alaska voters are not.
Said Murkowski: “It may be that Alaskans say, ‘Nope, we want to go with an absolute, down-the-line, always, always, 100-percent, never-question, rubber-stamp Republican.’
“And if they say that that’s the way that Alaska has gone — kind of the same direction that so many other parts of the country have gone — I have to accept that. But I’m going to give them the option.”