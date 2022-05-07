Reconstruction of the South Cushman Rifle Range is moving forward despite a petition with 450 signatures asking the borough to pause the project, the mayor announced on Thursday.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Assemblywoman Tammie Wilson asked for a breakdown of potential costs of putting the brakes on the $2 million range remodel this late in the process. Construction is slated to begin on May 16. Borough leaders discussed the project during messages from the mayor at a regular meeting.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward announced his intention to move forward, saying the width of shooting lanes will decrease but the number of shooting lanes remains the same.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash asked if the assembly had the authority to stop the project “until it’s looked at differently.” Ward reminded him that the assembly approved the bid award. The contractor is Great Northwest Inc.
“If the assembly or the borough were to choose to cancel the project or delay the project, they would be on the hook for fees and associated costs with that,” Ward said.
“There are federal grants,” he added, “a slip in timeline may be problematic.”
Norm Piispanen, who is leading the effort to delay the project, said he tried to raise his objections sooner but he could not get an appointment with the mayor.
Piispanen’s main problem with the project is that it tightens up space for shooters. The results will be a “reduced firing line,” he said.
The borough is adding a new 9-foot berm down the middle of the 300-yard range to allow for two active shooting areas with multiple 8-foot lanes, down from 12-foot lanes.
Piispanen also objects to a plan to remove a gravel pad, a popular area for short range target practice, returning the land to its natural state as a wetland.
“That place has worked well for 45-plus years. I don’t see why it needs to be shrunk now, or why the pad has to come out,” Piispanen wrote in an email.
He said the borough failed to properly engage with shooters while planning the project. The overall footprint of the gun range should expand, he said. It gets busy on the weekends with people sometimes waiting in line.
“Just as your Department of Parks and Recreation has posted notice of the scheduled closure, they could have posted information on project development,” Piispanen wrote in a letter to Ward. “It would be easy to develop this project to serve the users. Simply move the side berms out to allow for an increase in capacity and leave the gravel pad in place. This could be accomplished with a contract change order. Some of it would require an expedited (Army) Corps of Engineers approval. The added cost would be minimal and well worth it. Wetland involvement would not be significantly greater. Even a rudimentary public involvement process would have pointed this out.”
Other planned improvements include adding a vault toilet, replacing the tattered roof of a shelter and making Americans With Disabilities Act enhancements to parking and paths. The borough also is adding shooting rests.
The range is being reconstructed in accordance with National Rifle Association standards.
During the Borough Assembly’s discussion of the project, Ward said he has been in communication with gun range user groups and with individuals.
Wilson asked if the remodeled rifle range will accommodate the same number of people as the current layout.
Ward answered that the rule now is one person per shooting lane. That will continue once the rifle range reopens, which they hope will be Aug. 8. Any more than one person per shooting lane is improper, Ward said. He said people should not stand between the shooting benches.
“If folks are properly using the range, then they will still be able to allow the same amount of folks to use the range,” he said.
The discussion ended after Borough Attorney Jill Dolan reminded leaders that the gun range project was not noticed to the public as an agenda item of the meeting.
Cash said he would ask the rest of his questions about the project by email.
Piispanen said Friday that people are still contacting him about signing the petition, which he turned over to borough leaders on Tuesday.