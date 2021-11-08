A 41-year-old Fairbanks man has been arrested after allegedly fatally shooting one man and injuring another at a Fairbanks grocery store on Sunday evening.
Fairbanks police said Monday that Joshua Eric Butcher is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident, which took place at the West Fairbanks Safeway, 3625 Airport Way.
The shooting was reported at about 6:42 p.m. Sunday Officers arrived at the scene within minutes and found two male victims that had been shot and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Police immediately began rendering aid to a 41-year-old unresponsive man on the sidewalk in front of the south entrance, a city press release stated. Surveillance footage allegedly showed Butcher shoot the man in the abdomen before entering the store, police said.
Inside the store, officers located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot, the release stated.
“Both victims were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital (FMH). The 41-year-old victim was pronounced deceased, and the second victim was treated for his injuries,” the release said.
No other injuries were reported, according to police.
At approximately 6:53 p.m., Butcher called Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center (FECC) and said he was outside the Fairbanks Police Department and had been at Safeway, according to the news release. Officers detained Butcher, who reportedly matched the description of the suspect and was in possession of an empty gun and magazine holster.
Investigators have not established a motive, but they believe Butcher was the only shooter. Additional criminal charges may be filed, police said.
A records check showed that Butcher has not faced previous charges in the state of Alaska.
University Police Department, Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Airport Police Department, Fairbanks Fire Department, University Fire Department and Steese Fire Department responded to the scene, the release said.