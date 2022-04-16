The R.G. White Large Animal Research Station at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will be home to 40 11-month-old wood bison for a month.
The bison arrived late Thursday evening after leaving Alberta, Canada, and Elk Island National Park, according to the Alaska Department Fish and Game.
The new wood bison will eventually be released and added to the existing Lower Innoko-Yukon Rivers’ herd.
Tom Seaton, ADF&G biologist, said the planning group managing the Lower Innoko-Yukon Rivers’ population asked for more bison to be added to the existing herd.
“There was a surplus available in the Elk Island National Park, so we applied,” Seaton said.
Fish and Game applied for the surplus bison in late 2021 from Parks Canada and Elk Island National Park. The health screening was completed earlier this month and transported to Fairbanks.
In 2015, the state released 130 wood bison in the Lower Innoko-Yukon Rivers area. Like the new arrivals, the wood bison released then are from Elk Island National Park in Alberta, Canada.
The young wood bison need to be kept isolated for 30 days after traveling to make sure they remain healthy, disease-free and ready for potential release. Once that occurs, they would be part of ADF&G’s captive wood bison population and potentially into the wild.
“They may add to the existing population of the Lower Innoko-Yukon Rivers, but there is the potential to start a new wild population in the future,” Seaton said.
Seaton said the original herd was released after decades of preparation.
Now-deceased Yukon Flats Area biologist Bob Stephenson was responsible for kickstarting the area to reintroduce wood bison into Alaska, Seaton said.
“He kept running into bison bones and evidence of old habitats, he got really curious, and asked some of the local Native elders,” Seaton said. “He uncovered a rich oral history that most people didn’t know about and spent a lot of time researching and recording those oral histories.”
Stephenson would go on to carbon date bones found in Alaska and research written history of Canada’s bison population.
According to the news release, wood bison historically roamed across Interior and Southcentral Alaska and Northwestern Canada. By the early 1900s, they had vanished from Alaska’s landscape; only a few hundred remained in Canada.
“The Department of Fish and Game took that information to the public for a feasibility study and public comment,” Seaton said. “We asked if it would be something the public would want Fish and Game to pursue.”
The state went through a years-long process of securing a large population and released them into the Lower Innoko-Yukon Rivers area in 2015.
Alaska’s other population of 30 wood bison currently reside in the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, 45 miles southeast of Anchorage. Most were born at the center, but were considered too old to be released, according to the news release.
Seaton said many groups are involved in restoring wood bison in Alaska. Those groups include ADF&G, UAF, Elk Island National Park/Parks Canada, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), AWCC, and private landowners such as the rural Alaska Native village and regional corporations.
In the news release, Seaton said the new imported bison have the potential to increase the population of wild wood bison in the U.S. by as much as 30% while adding to their genetic diversity.
“This constitutes a massive contribution to the restoration of wood bison,” he said.