Garden fresh

Metro Creative Graphics

Canning and preserving is still a much-used pastime in Alaska.

 Metro Creative Graphics

Do you have a school-age youth who is interested in learning about science, health, gardening, cooking and being a positive role model? 4-H is returning to Anchorage, bringing a wealth of opportunities.

Misha Chakraborty is the new 4-H program leader in Anchorage. She has a Ph.D. and has completed postdoctoral work in youth education. She is excited about plans for new programs, such as 4-H clubs, after-school programs and workshops. 4-H is open for youths from kindergarten through high school and their families.