Do you have a school-age youth who is interested in learning about science, health, gardening, cooking and being a positive role model? 4-H is returning to Anchorage, bringing a wealth of opportunities.
Misha Chakraborty is the new 4-H program leader in Anchorage. She has a Ph.D. and has completed postdoctoral work in youth education. She is excited about plans for new programs, such as 4-H clubs, after-school programs and workshops. 4-H is open for youths from kindergarten through high school and their families.
“We’re looking at any program that the school suggests or that the kids are interested in,” Chakraborty said. “I’m planning to have some workshops and let people know that they can join in.”
Options include a variety of science, technology, engineering and math programs. Others include indoor gardening, raising rabbits, bike repair, fashion and crafts, performing arts, hiking, shooting sports, dancing, and much more. Adult volunteers are also welcome.
4-H is grounded in the belief that youths learn best by doing. They can participate in hands-on projects in a positive environment guided by adult mentors and are encouraged to take on leadership roles. Youths can concentrate on one focus area, or they can try a variety of programs. Regardless of the project area, all 4-H programs include mentoring and career readiness as core elements.
4-H is part of the UAF Cooperative Extension Service, which belongs to a community of more than 100 public universities that provide experiences in which young people learn by hands-on activities. For more than 100 years, 4-H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving them a voice to express who they are and how they can make their lives and communities better.