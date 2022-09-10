In court

Two teenage girls were given methamphetamine and photographed while performing sex acts about 20 years ago. Those photographs were never developed, and the 35mm film wound up hidden inside a wall of a Fairbanks area home, according to court records.

Authorities stumbled on the film in 2015, developed it and charged Mark LaFlin, 55, of North Pole, with six counts of sexually abusing a minor and five counts of unlawfully exploiting a minor.

