Two teenage girls were given methamphetamine and photographed while performing sex acts about 20 years ago. Those photographs were never developed, and the 35mm film wound up hidden inside a wall of a Fairbanks area home, according to court records.
Authorities stumbled on the film in 2015, developed it and charged Mark LaFlin, 55, of North Pole, with six counts of sexually abusing a minor and five counts of unlawfully exploiting a minor.
On Friday, LaFlin backed out of a plea deal after new revelations that the victims may be unwilling to testify at a trial. The prosecutor is resolute, and a new trial date was set for Dec. 5.
One of the victims, who is 37 now, is out of state. A second victim, who is 36, has been cooperating with authorities but communication with her is spotty.
“This is just a very difficult situation for her,” Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph said Friday in Fairbanks Superior Court.
The incidents happened from 1999 to 2002. According to charging documents, the victims were aged 13-16 and 14-17. LaFlin was apparently 32-35 years of age.
On Aug. 19, LaFlin’s attorney filed notice of an alibi defense, claiming that LaFlin was not in Fairbanks at the time of the crime and that he can produce witnesses who will attest to it.
The case is one of the oldest crimes on the docket of Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple. In Alaska, there is no statute of limitations on cases involving sexual abuse of a minor or unlawful exploitation of a minor. Each charge is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Authorities discovered the photographs during an unrelated investigation.
LaFlin was on felony probation at the time. The year before, he was convicted of drug possession in connection with a marijuana grow, according to court records.
A judge issued a warrant allowing authorities to search LaFlin’s home, including inside the walls. They were looking for drugs and guns. They found several undeveloped 35mm film canisters.
“They were sent to the FBI’s lab in Quantico to be developed,” Ralph said.
A grand jury indicted LaFlin in 2018.
The nature of the plea agreement was not disclosed in court, but at least one of the victims finds the terms acceptable, according to Ralph.
One of the reasons LaFlin balked on the deal is that one of the photos shows a victim after she had reportedly turned 18. That victim told authorities that she does not wish to “rehash” what happened.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.