School counselor and political newbie Kristan Kelly has raised about $23,700, more than any other candidate for local office so far.
Her opponent for Borough Assembly Seat G, power systems analyst and former Assemblyman Lance Roberts, has raised about $16,500, the latest campaign disclosure reports show.
Not far behind Kelly is Savannah Fletcher, a lawyer and member of the Planning Commission who is running for Assembly Seat F, who said she has raised more than $20,000. Her challenger, life coach Patricia Silva, has raised about $8,400.
Local elections are Oct. 5, and new campaign finance reports are available through the Alaska Public Offices Commission showing how much money candidates have raised as of 30 days before the election. A couple of reports are still pending.
While the contenders for Borough Assembly are drawing the most money, candidates for school board and borough mayor are also collecting campaign contributions. Hopefuls at the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole filed exemptions, which means they have no plans to exceed $5,000 in campaign donations, which is the threshold for reporting contributors.
Borough Assembly
Kelly has drawn financial support from almost 200 individuals, four labor unions and three former borough mayors, Jim Sampson ($500), Karl Kassel ($350) and Luke Hopkins ($50). Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, contributed $100. Assembly members Matt Cooper, Marna Sanford and Leah Berman Williams each contributed $200, $150 and $100, respectively.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302 contributed $1,000 along with the Carpenters Union Local 1243.
Roberts’ campaign disclosure report shows he contributed $2,000 of his own money to his campaign along with donations from about 70 people and a $500 contribution from the Republican Women of Fairbanks.
Roberts’ individual donors include four former assembly members, Jim Holm ($100), Rick Solie ($150), Diane Hutchison ($250) and Hank Bartos ($200) along with one sitting Assemblyman, Aaron Lojewski ($100). Roberts also received a $250 contribution from Gary Wilken, a former Republican state senator and a member of the Interior Gas Utility board of directors.
Fletcher’s report was not available on the APOC website. She was contacted, said the report was pending and disclosed that she has raised upward of $20,000 in her bid for Seat F. Silva’s campaign disclosure report was filed on Sept. 3 and shows more than 40 individual donors.
Silva’s donors include Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks ($100), Solie ($100), Bartos ($50), Wilken ($250), former Borough Mayor Rhonda Boyles ($100) and the Republican Women of Fairbanks ($500).
Businessman Kevin McKinley and former Democratic state Rep. David Guttenberg are both running for Assembly Seat A. Guttenberg’s 30-day report shows that he has raised about $16,800, while McKinley’s total income is listed on his report as about $7,100.
Guttenberg’s more than 100 individual supporters include his sister, novelist Elyse Guttenberg, who contributed $500, and his brother-in-law, former Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins, who also contributed $500. His nephew, Rep. Grier Hopkins, D-Fairbanks, additional donated $500.
Guttenberg has smaller donations from multiple past and present assembly members and has collected nearly $3,000 from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302, Carpenters Union Local 1243, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Education Association.
McKinley’s campaign support so far has come from about 30 individuals and from the Alaska Republican Party ($350) and the Republican Women of Fairbanks ($500). Individual donors include Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole ($50) and four current or former assembly members, Bartos ($100), Solie ($100), Lojewski ($100) and Lance Roberts ($200).
Board of Education
Among the five candidates running for two seats on the school board, incumbent Erin Morotti has drawn the most contributions with a total income of about $7,200, according to her latest disclosure report.
Morotti’s challenger for school board Seat A is Jeffrey L. Rentzel, whose total campaign income so far is about $5,400.
Morotti has more than 50 individual donors to include former teachers’ union President Tim Parker ($100) and 2020 Alaska Teacher of the Year Amy Gallaway ($200). The executive officer at the University of Alaska Fairbanks has collected $3,000 from labor unions to include the NEA, the IBEW, the Carpenters and the Operating Engineers. The Interior Democrats made $47.50 worth of non-monetary donations.
Rentzel, a retired juvenile justice officer, has more than 40 individual donors and a $250 contribution from the Republican Women of Fairbanks. His individual donors include former Republican legislators Steve Frank ($150) and Pete Kelly ($100), who is currently the Fairbanks Rescue Mission CEO, Prax ($150), Bartos ($100) and Roberts ($300).
The other school board race, for Seat B, is a three-way race involving incumbent Chrya Sanderson, former president of the school district support staff union; accountant and great-grandmother Sally Gant; and real estate agent Andrew Graham.
Sanderson said she has filed an exemption with APOC as she does not plan to raise more than $5,000. The same for Gant.
Graham said he also filed and exemption but exceeded $5,000 over the weekend and is updating his filings.
Borough Mayor
Incumbent Bryce Ward’s campaign shows an income of about $4,400, according to his 30-day report.
The landlord and contractor has two opponents, Robert Shields, founder of the Alliance for Reason and Knowledge and former canvasser for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Al Gross, and Chris Ludtke, a blaster at Fort Knox Gold Mine.
Shields filed a 30-day report showing a campaign income of about $1,000. Five hundred of that came from Shields and $200 was donated by the Green Party of Alaska.
Ludtke said he filed an exemption as he does not intend to raise above the $5,000 threshold.
Ward’s financial supporters include the Operating Engineers ($500), the NEA ($750) and the IBEW ($500).