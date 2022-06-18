A Fairbanks man who pistol-whipped a driver and crashed a stolen vehicle into Famous Footwear last year pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges during a hearing Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Anthony Simpson, 22, was charged with first-degree vehicle theft, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to stop, and two counts of theft and robbery in connection with the incident, which occurred on June 6, 2021. Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle clarified the conditions of the agreement prior to the official change of plea.
Simpson pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and failure to stop in connection with the robbery. The other charges were dismissed as part of the agreement. He will serve a five year composite sentence for the charges and will be required to pay restitution.
According to court documents, troopers responded to a reported robbery in Gold Rush Estates during the early morning hours of June 6, 2021. The caller reported that Simpson pistol-whipped him before he stole his vehicle and approximately $600 in cash.
The following day, troopers located Simpson driving the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Famous Footwear, according to charging documents. When troopers approached the vehicle, he jumped the curb and struck the building, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, troopers said.
Authorities later located Simpson in a home near Geist Road; they found stolen electronics, drug paraphernalia and a pistol in the vehicle, according to charging documents.
Simpson pleaded guilty to the charges in April, but the court determined the sentencing agreement was unlawful.
“The parties have adjusted the sentence to make it lawful,” Lyle said at the beginning of Friday’s hearing.
A records check showed that Simpson has previously faced drug charges in Alaska, according to court records.