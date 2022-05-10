A 22-year-old man was indicted Friday on two counts of felony sexual assault after he allegedly assaulted an incapacitated woman after a party at his Fairbanks apartment last spring.
Harrison Attla, of Fairbanks, was indicted on second-degree and third-degree sexual assault related to the alleged incident, which occurred on April 11, 2021, according to court documents. An indictment is not a finding of guilt but an indication there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
The Fairbanks Police Department began investigating the incident last spring after the agency received a report of a sexual assault that had happened after a party on the previous night. The victim told investigators that she “noticed something felt wrong around her genitals” after falling asleep in Attla’s bed, according to court documents.
The woman underwent a forensic exam at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, during which time medical professionals collected DNA from her body. She told investigators that she had consumed several beers and multiple hits of a dab pen at the party before she went to sleep in Attla’s bed, which she had previously done without issue, according to charging documents.
The woman told police that she had specifically told Attla “No” on the night of the alleged assault, according to the complaint.
On April 27 of this year, Attla met with officers at the Fairbanks Police Department. At the station, he stated: “I’m guessing this was about the sexual assault,” according to charging documents.
During the interview, he reportedly admitted to touching the woman and penetrating her. He said that she was likely unaware of what was going on at the time, according to charging documents.
Attla “acknowledged that [the woman] had told him ‘No’ earlier in the night and that she had not given any indication that she wanted to have sex with him prior to assaulting her,” according to the complaint.
He is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, according to court records. Attla is currently being held on a $75,000 cash performance bond.