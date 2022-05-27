A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in south Fairbanks early Friday morning, authorities said.
Fairbanks Police responded to 27th Avenue and Mercier Street early Friday morning following a report of a shooting that occurred shortly before 2 a.m, according to police spokesperson Teal Soden. The victim was identified as Robert Rones.
There have been no arrests made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Additional information about the incident was not available as of Friday evening.
“FPD extends deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim and encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us as soon as possible,” a news release read.
Police request that anyone in the area of 27th Avenue and Mercier Street review surveillance footage that may have captured the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide should contact Detective Robert Hall at 907-450-6468.