A 21-year old Fairbanks man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly pistol-whipped an unknown male victim and proceeded to steal the man’s vehicle and multiple items from the car.
Anthony Simpson is charged with robbery, car theft, theft, assault and criminal mischief, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers.
At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, troopers received a report of a robbery, car theft and assault that occurred in Gold Rush Estates in Fairbanks. The caller said that the suspect had pistol-whipped him before stealing his car and miscellaneous personal belongings, which included electronics and approximately $600 in cash, according to troopers.
At approximately 3:10 p.m. Sunday, the stolen vehicle and suspect were found in the parking lot of Famous Footwear, located off Johansen Expressway. When troopers arrived, the suspect attempted to leave. Simpson reportedly jumped the curb with the stolen vehicle and struck the Famous Footwear building, troopers said, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. He then drove erratically down the sidewalk away from troopers. Troopers then lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit, according to the report.
At approximately 3:40 p.m., the vehicle was located in a neighborhood off Geist Road. Troopers tracked footprints to a nearby home where they located the suspect. After a short standoff, Simpson surrendered, troopers said.
Troopers found a pistol, stolen items and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to charging documents. Simpson was taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility on the charges.
The victim and the suspect did know each other and it does not appear to be a random event, according to charging documents.
A records check showed that Simpson has been previously charged with heroin possession in August 2020.
