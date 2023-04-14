The 2023 Storm Drain Art Contest is open in Fairbanks.
Since 2014, local artists have been invited to submit design proposals for storm drain art in downtown Fairbanks. The purpose of this project is to raise public awareness that all storm drains flow directly into the Chena River. It also provides an opportunity for artists to create public works of art in downtown Fairbanks. The deadline is May 5 at 5 p.m.
The top 10 artists win a $100 prize.
Artists are encouraged to email their proposed artwork, with an artwork title, a short description and artist contact information, to tvwatershed@gmail.com.
Artwork will be voted on by the Fairbanks Stormwater Advisory Committee and artists will be notified by May 30, 2023.
This project is sponsored by the Tanana Valley Watershed Association, partnered with the city of Fairbanks, Fairbanks Stormwater Advisory Committee
This year the artist will supply their own paint supplies. Painting Day is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3 (weather permitting).
