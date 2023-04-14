2021 Storm Drain Art

Tanana Valley Watershed Association

Here is some of the storm drain art from 2021.

The 2023 Storm Drain Art Contest is open in Fairbanks.

Since 2014, local artists have been invited to submit design proposals for storm drain art in downtown Fairbanks. The purpose of this project is to raise public awareness that all storm drains flow directly into the Chena River. It also provides an opportunity for artists to create public works of art in downtown Fairbanks. The deadline is May 5 at 5 p.m.

