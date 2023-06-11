So you think you saw a Sasquatch. What do you do about it? You go to Fairbanks to talk it up.

That’s what people from across the country did this weekend as they shared their experiences and attended lectures at the Boreal Bigfoot Expo on Saturday in Fairbanks. The festival continues today.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.