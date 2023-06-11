So you think you saw a Sasquatch. What do you do about it? You go to Fairbanks to talk it up.
That’s what people from across the country did this weekend as they shared their experiences and attended lectures at the Boreal Bigfoot Expo on Saturday in Fairbanks. The festival continues today.
The expo features lectures, vendors, displays, prize giveaways, casting workshops and documentary showings of the famed cryptid.
Jessie Desmond, one of the organizers, said the expo opens up conversations about Bigfoot and gives people a safe space to talk about something that might be considered controversial.
The first Boreal Bigfoot Expo in 2021 brought in over 300 people to Pioneer Park, she said. This year, organizers expanded the expo to two days and hosted it at the Carlson Center.
Desmond said she started investigating the paranormal in 1999 with an interest in ghosts before becoming interested in UFOs and Bigfoot. Desmond grew up in North Pole and said she often heard wood knocks, a sign of Bigfoot, while waiting for the bus as a kid.
Michael Thompson, of Tok, led a workshop on track casting. Thompson taught residents the proper protocol for collecting evidence and maintaining its integrity.
Jeff Meldrum, a professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University, said that his professional interest in Bigfoot started in 1996 when he was shown 15-inch tracks of ... something. He said that Sasquatch footprints are distinct from the human foot.
Meldrum said that he is convinced by the evidence he’s studied as a scientist that Bigfoot exists. He said that he’s confident he caught a glimpse of Sasquatch once in Alberta, Canada, through night vision binoculars.
Larry “Beans” Baxter runs a podcast called Alasquatch about Bigfoot and all things cryptid in Alaska. He said that he has always been fascinated by things that are strange and unexplained. Any citizen scientist can investigate Bigfoot, Baxter said.
Baxter wrote a book called “Abandoned” about a town called Port Chatham and the mystery that a Bigfoot-like creature ran the residents out of the town. Baxter said that he saw Bigfoot once through a thermal camera in Port Chatham. He also wrote “Squatch Cop” about investigating and documenting Bigfoot.
Red Grossinger, of Whitehorse, Canada, said that he was fly fishing in 1997 when saw a tall, hairy creature walking in and out of the bush near the river. He told a friend who explained it was a Sasquatch.
“It had me puzzled,” Grossinger said. “I wasn’t scared; I was in shock more than anything else.”
Grossinger has collected reports and stories of sasquatches from the last 25 years and compiled those into a book.
Logan Johnson said he attended the expo two years ago and brought his friend, Anthony Clark, this year.
Johnson said that he is open minded about whether or not Bigfoot is real.
“It’s a cool gimmick, but if it’s real, it’s really nuts,” Johnson said.
Clark said he used to put on a Bigfoot costume and run across windy roads between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, California, in the middle of the night. He said that people driving by would freak out.
Rondell Gonzalez, who was selling crystals and other metaphysical items at her shop, Pye’Wackets, said she has been a professional psychic reader for over 20 years and that she can count on one hand the number of times Bigfoot has presented itself in a person during a reading. She said that Bigfoot presents itself in a person as high vibrational and very pure and loving.
Gonzalez said she has not seen Bigfoot but has experienced an energetic connection with Bigfoot in British Columbia and in the mountains of Washington.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Noel Wien Library even got in on the fun, bringing its collection of books on Bigfoot and cryptids to the expo.
Davin Helkenberg and Charlie Kvapil explained that expo goers with library cards could check out the books out from the expo. They said that they are happy to connect people with the resources they have at the library.
The expo continues today from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Carlson Center. Learn more at borealbigfootexpo.com.
