More than 30,000 people celebrated the long-awaited arrival of summer under the midnight sun on Saturday during Fairbanks’ 40th annual Midnight Sun Festival and Midnight Sun Run.
This year’s widely-attended festivities marked a significant return back to normal after two years of scaled back celebrations due to the pandemic.
“It feels good to kinda be up to our normal size and we have as many performers as we’ve ever had, and the weather is as good as it ever gets,” said David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association, which hosts the Midnight Sun Festival.
“We’re pretty psyched on the day.”
Festival-goers packed the streets of downtown Fairbanks from noon until midnight Saturday to enjoy family friendly activities, live music and eclectic food options. More than 100 vendors traveled from around the state to attend the festival.
“Some of our vendors are from the Anchorage area, and they kinda flock to Fairbanks because it’s Alaska’s biggest one day event,” said Liv Downling, communications director at Fairbanks Brand Studio, a host partner of the festival. “It leads to having a really awesome event.”
The day featured dozens of musical artists spread across three stages, as well as young entertainers from local performing arts centers.
“This is my first time performing at the festival,” said Sophia Laos Wagman, a 16-year-old aerial arts performer with the Golden Heart Performing Arts. “It’s amazing, I love it.”
“It’s very fun,” added Wagman’s 8-year-old aerial partner Sophia, who has been performing with the studio for two years. “I’m doing two performances today.”
For veteran and first-time performers and vendors alike, the 2022 Midnight Sun Festival felt like a sweeping success.
“This is my first time ... It’s been great, we’ve had a great turnout,” said Annie Brace, owner of Corso Graphics who traveled from Anchorage to sell hand painted canvases, notebooks and greeting cards. “I’ve heard great things about the festival, so I am very pleased.”
After day turned to night, crowds migrated to the University of Alaska Fairbanks to celebrate the 40th Midnight Sun Run.
The annual race is a summer highlight of the Golden Heart City, and attracts more than 3,000 participants — ranging from serious runners to leisurely joggers.
This year, participants represented 44 states and five different countries.
Race day festivities kicked off with a pre-race costume contest at the starting line, with hundreds of runners dressed in obscure outfits ranging from 80s jazzercise to allegorical icons that fit this year’s theme of “Anything Goes” and “Totally 80s.”
“It feels good, you know it’s just really great to be out here with everyone,” said Fairbanks resident Kelly Smith. “It’s just so good to be able to get out of the house and be a part of the community.”
The 6.2 mile course started in front of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center, and winded through midtown Fairbanks neighborhoods before finishing at the Square Dance Hall inside Pioneer Park. Participants were supported by hundreds of spectators scattered along the 10k course, who handed out water and the occasional beer.
“It feels good to be back in person,” said Amanda Tate, who dressed as Uncle Sam, Raggedy Ann and Rosie the Rosie the Riveter with her mother and daughter for the 40th annual race.
Post race celebrations for the annual 10k, which benefit the Fairbanks Resource Agency, continued well into Sunday morning at the Alaska Salmon Bake at Pioneer Park.