A $200 million upgrade to the electrical transmission system from Fairbanks to Homer will double the capacity to deliver energy to communities along the Railbelt, according to the plan’s organizers.
Much of the new energy sources are likely to be renewables that will be sold to utilities at competitive or cheaper prices.
The original service lines were installed decades ago, but with plans for the upgrade, utilities will be able to draw more power from the 120-megawatt Bradley Lake hydroelectric project and other renewable sources as they are developed, said Curtis Thayer, who directs the Alaska Energy Authority.
New power sources may include wind, solar and offshore tidal projects that can be added to the energy portfolio over time.
Utilities that serve Railbelt communities are operating at or near capacity with existing service lines. More capacity will enable growth and allow for more energy sources from renewables to be added to the mix, he said.
Projects include a large solar farm planned for Kenai and wind farms planned northwest of Anchorage and on the Kenai Peninsula.
Renewable energy projects now in the planning stages will be able to sell electricity to the Railbelt utilities at more competitive prices.
Utilities along the Railbelt will benefit from those power sources via the modernized transmission system.
Thayer described the upgrades to the transmission system as the biggest improvements to energy infrastructure along the Railbelt in 30 years.
Preliminary engineering is already underway for the project, which is expected to take five to 10 years to complete.
Upgrades will involve adding a second major transmission line and modernizing energy storage with new batteries for communities that include Fairbanks.
Thayer noted that the battery size and price have decreased as energy storage capacity has improved. “The newer ones perform much better and are compact,” he said.
The existing battery in Fairbanks, known as BESS (for battery energy storage system), is showing its age after 20 years.
When it came online, BESS was the largest battery in the world and represented state-of-the-art technology. With new mega-systems like Tesla’s in Australia, BESS may seem like a throwback in a new golden age of battery storage technology.
Modernizing the battery system in Fairbanks will mean greater energy storage capacity and resilience.
“On days when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow for renewables, the battery can store energy and it allows more flexibility,” Thayer said. “Or, if a line between Fairbanks and Anchorage goes down, you have that battery storage power. It is great in emergencies.”
Golden Valley Electric Association, which services Fairbanks and the Interior, is among five utilities to announce that they’re undertaking the enhancements.
The others are Chugach Electric, Anchorage; Homer Electric, Kenai Peninsula; Matanuska Electric Association (MEA), Wasilla; and Seward Electric.
“Currently, GVEA is working on additional upgrades to the Alaska Intertie. This coupled with the Alaska Energy Authority upgrades will provide GVEA with more access to hydro and natural gas-generated electricity, which is lower cost and lower carbon footprint than several of GVEA’s other sources of generation,” said Meadow Bailey, spokesperson for Golden Valley Electric Association.
Rates for customers will not be impacted by the capital investment. But the price for electricity may drop once the upgrades are completed.
“The electricity we receive from Bradley Lake is lower cost and no-carbon, so it is a benefit to all Railbelt members to receive as much hydroelectricity as possible,” Bailey said.
Among the potential energy sources is the so-called Dixon Diversion Project, which could increase output from the Bradley Lake hydroelectric project. The Dixon Diversion Project would send water from an existing river into the reservoir at Bradley Lake.
Fairbanks now receives 17% of the Bradley Lake power. But that could go up with additional power from the Dixon Diversion Project, Thayer said.
Bradley Lake electrifies 54,000 homes along the Railbelt. The Dixon Diversion Project could add another 24,000 to 30,000 homes.
The project is in the planning stages. Project developers recently completed a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
Improvements to the transmission system began since the energy authority retired its debt on the Bradley Lake hydroelectric project in 2021.
The authority had the option to extend borrowing to enhance the original dam project. Costs to the utilities will stay the same.
“We have the option of using excess payments from the utilities to bond for the enhancements to the Bradley Lake project,” Thayer said.
That means ratepayers will not see changes to their bills.
“We’re going down the path of improving Bradley Lake under the debt service that the utilities have been paying for 30 years,” Thayer said. “This project is not going to increase anybody’s rates. Ratepayers will not see any additional costs to their bill, and there is no burden to the state treasury.”