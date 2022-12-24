Alaska State Troopers

A 20-year-old Fairbanks man was shot and killed by Alaska State Troopers after he was seen “walking down the road while concealing a long gun,” according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Patrick Alexander did not heed commands to drop the firearm, according to a report posted on the Department of Safety website. 

