A 20-year-old Fairbanks man was shot and killed by Alaska State Troopers after he was seen “walking down the road while concealing a long gun,” according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.
Patrick Alexander did not heed commands to drop the firearm, according to a report posted on the Department of Safety website.
Troopers recognized Alexander, who was known to have multiple outstanding warrants accusing him of third-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree weapons misconduct, fifth-degree weapons misconduct, disorderly conduct and a probation violation.
“Alexander was given multiple commands by troopers to drop his firearm, but he refused to drop the firearm and instead began to manipulate the gun,” reads the trooper report. “Multiple Alaska State Troopers discharged their duty weapons striking Alexander.”
The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday in the area of Cherokee Avenue and Ravenwood Avenue, near Fairbanks International Airport. Troopers were there patrolling, according to a report. A house on nearby Aeronca Avenue is one of the most notorious drug houses in Fairbanks and the nexus of crimes in the area.
Alexander was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Next of kin have been notified, according to the trooper report.
The names of the troopers who discharged firearms will be released in three days, per Department of Public Safety policy.
The Alaska Bureau of Investigation responded to the screen and is reviewing what happened. A report will be provided to the Alaska Department of Law’s Office of Special Prosecutions for independent review.
