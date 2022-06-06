The Borough Assembly approved a $20.6 million contract with GHEMM Company Inc., which will build a new 51,179-square-foot transit garage at 1770 Tesoro Ave. off Lathrop Street.
“We won’t have a construction start date until after the construction contract has been executed,” Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, said in an email on Friday. “That being said, we expect that there will be some preliminary work started this year.”
The assembly took a unanimous vote approving the construction contract at a finance committee meeting last week.
The project drew bids from seven construction companies with GHEMM Company providing the lowest responsive bid.
The federally-funded facility is on track to be one of the first major buildings to be constructed under the borough’s new Capital Improvement Program. Other significant CIP projects in the works are a new year-round restroom facility at Pioneer Park, a new animal shelter and a major renovation, with a new wing, at the Noel Wien Public Library.
The new transit building will be used to provide maintenance and storage of the borough transportation fleet, including buses and vans, plus administration and support services. Ten bus repair bays are planned in the steel structure along with a bus washing station, offices and a second-floor mezzanine.
The new transit garage has been in the works for many years and will replace one of the borough’s shabbiest buildings at 3175 Peger Road. The existing garage, built in 1976, has a leaky roof and two Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation contaminated sites on the property.
In 2016, the municipality won a $13 million federal transportation grant to pay for the new garage. A second grant of $10.4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation was announced in 2020.
The borough purchased 8.4 acres of land from the Operating Engineers for $1.27 million for the new transit garage site.
The borough is planning to transition the public transportation system from diesel-fueled buses to compressed natural gas. A CNG fueling station is not included in the scope of work, though a site conduit to a fueling station is planned.
Maintenance and utilities for the new building are expected to cost $176,511 a year, according to borough documents.